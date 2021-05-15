Alec Baldwin rips cancel culture: 'Like a forest fire in constant need of fuel'

Alec Baldwin has once again bashed cancel culture, this time comparing it to the devastation of a "forest fire."

"Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel. Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike," the 63-year-old actor tweeted Friday.

Baldwin's take was written just one day after he slammed U.S. Congress.

"There appears to be a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior everywhere except where it matters most: the US Congress," he wrote on the social media platform.

Back in March, the father of six made headlines for seemingly defending Woody Allen and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo while railing against cancel culture .

The actor initially released a 14-minute video on his Instagram in which he covered the topic more at length before deleting it and replacing it with a significantly shorter video that takes on cancel culture in less-specific terms.

"I think my last message went on too long. What I was saying is that I think that the cancel culture is getting out of hand," Baldwin said. "There are people that deserve to be punished for what they have done but not everybody should be punished in the same way... Not everybody should be punished in the same way. Even the criminal justice system recognizes that."

He went on to claim that cancel culture "is creating more problems than it solves."

