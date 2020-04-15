Gretchen Whitmer clarifies stay-at-home order after Meghan McCain slam

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer clarified Sunday that the state’s updated coronavirus stay-at-home order doesn’t ban purchasing child car seats in stores after Meghan McCain slammed the governor in a retweet.

“Hi Meghan! Our Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order does not ban the purchasing of car seats for children,” Whitmer tweeted to the 'View' co-host.

McCain tweeted earlier, “Guess it’s good I don’t live in Michigan - otherwise how would I transport my child home from the hospital. @GovWhitmer?” The post showed a sign in front of car seats at a Walmart saying items in the “non-essential” area will no longer be available for purchase.

McCain, who is expecting her first child, added, "Being pregnant during this time is insanely stressful - we are all doing our best. Shame on you for doing this @GovWhitmer."

Whitmer’s most recent version of the stay-at-home order, which went into effect on April 9, asks stores to stop selling “nonessential” products, The Hill reported.

Whitmer also tweeted a separate clarification.

Tori Sachs, the executive director of Michigan Rising Action who posted the original tweet asking Whitmer for clarification, on Sunday tweeted, “On Friday I posted a picture of the fact car seats were not being sold as a result of @GovWhitmer's exec order. The unfortunate incident happened as a result of the confusion caused by Whitmer's new EO.”

Many stores in the state reportedly found the order vague and open to interpretation for what is deemed "nonessential," leading a Walmart manager to prohibit purchasing car seats, according to The Detroit News.

"Michigan customers are able to purchase baby car seats, baby furniture and other infant products at their local Walmart," a Walmart corporate spokesperson said, according to The Hill. "We are reiterating this direction with store management to ensure consistent service to our customers across our Michigan stores.

Others have posted similar pictures of items assumed nonessential under the order, including state Senator Aric Nesbitt.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The big problem here is Whitmer’s order and its lack of clarity, Sachs added, according to The Detroit News. "There’s no reason for people to attack me or anyone else just documenting what is going on as a result of the confusion Whitmer has made.”