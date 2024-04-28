Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein among 100 arrested protesting at Washington University

Green Party 2024 presidential candidate Jill Stein was among 100 people arrested Saturday at Washington University in St. Louis, her campaign manager confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, said that he, Stein and deputy campaign manager Kelly Merrill-Cayer were all arrested at the encampment on the campus.

"The demand from the encampment was specifically for the university to divest from Boeing, which manufactures munitions used in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza at their nearby St Charles facility," Call said to Fox News Digital. "The Stein campaign supports the demands of the students and their peaceful protest and assembly on campus. Student protest for peace and civil liberties has always represented the best part of our collective moral conscience. Solidarity."

More than 100 people were arrested at the Washington University anti-Israel protest on Saturday, which is one of many demonstrations taking place this week at college campuses across the country.

Stein's arrest comes amid surging anti-Israel protests across the country, with incidents of antisemitism also on the rise.

USC has closed its campus to non-residents and canceled on-stage graduations. More than 100 were arrested this week at Columbia University and dozens were arrested at the University of Texas on Wednesday as well. Demonstrations and protests have also taken place at Yale, Harvard, Minnesota, Johns Hopkins and Arizona State University, where 93 people were arrested on Saturday morning.

