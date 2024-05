SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to hold a town hall with former President Donald Trump, as reported shortly after the former president was criminally convicted in New York City on Thursday.

Trump is expected to answer submitted questions with Musk on a live stream that will also be broadcast on NewsNation, The New York Post reported on Friday.

The exact timing of the town hall on X, a platform Trump was suspended from three years ago, is not clear.

Fox News Digital reached out to Musk's team and the Trump campaign but did not immediately receive a response.

"This will be interesting," the tech billionaire posted on X.

The original plan was for the event to be a debate before the Biden campaign declined an invitation due to the previously negotiated debates scheduled with Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the event and the Biden campaign's thinking.

Musk is also reportedly planning a similar town hall with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Musk spoke out on X following the news of Trump's conviction in his criminal trial, arguing that the development chips away at the faith Americans have in their legal system.

"Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system," Musk posted on the platform he owns. "If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate."

Trump and Musk have recently developed a friendly relationship, and they reportedly speak on the phone several times a month. Musk is also believed to be under consideration for an advisory role if Trump returns to the White House.