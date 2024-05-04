Elon Musk fires back at Robert De Niro for comparing Trump to Hitler, Mussolini: ‘Makes no sense’

X owner Elon Musk blasted actor Robert De Niro on his social media platform Friday after the "Heat" star compared former President Trump to infamous dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Musk replied to a clip of De Niro’s statements from MSNBC’s "11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle," stating that Trump’s policies "bore no resemblance" to those of both dictators and declared that the actor’s latest anti-Trump tirade "makes no sense."

During the segment – which aired on MSNBC Thursday evening – De Niro declared that Trump "can’t be anywhere near the office of the presidency," and called him "sick" and "narcissistic."

"There’s not one redeeming thing in him I can see ever. Ever," he said.

He also explained to Ruhle what he would say to voters who are holding their nose to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election: "I don’t understand it. I don’t, I don’t think they understand how dangerous it will be if he ever, God forbid, becomes president. I don’t think they really understand."

He continued, comparing the former president to some of history’s worst figures. "And historically, from what I’ve seen, even in Nazi Germany, they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. ‘He looks like a clown. Acts like a clown.’ Mussolini. Same thing. These guys, I don’t know why, they look like clowns."

"But it would be chaos beyond our imagination," De Niro said, contemplating the idea that Trump could win the White House again.

Once the clip hit X, Musk felt the need to speak out. He replied, "Well, Trump was actually already president for 4 years and his policies bore no resemblance to those of Hitler, so this makes no sense."

He also pointed out an example of Trump’s policies that the twentieth century dictators wouldn’t have pursued, stating, "In fact, with the Abraham Accords, he made some progress towards peace in the Middle East, which was definitely not high on Hitler’s agenda."

De Niro’s anti-Trump rhetoric has been a staple of his public persona in recent years.

The actor, who played the villain in Martin Scorsese’s 2023 crime drama "Killer of The Flower Moon," compared Trump to his character at the Cannes Film Festival last year, saying they both have a "feeling of entitlement" that drives their evil actions.

"It’s the banality of evil, and we see it now with — I’m not going to say the name because that guy is stupid," he said, elsewhere adding, "It's like with Trump -- I had to say it," he added. "There are people who think he could do a good job. Imagine how insane that is."

One of De Niro’s most famous anti-Trump outbursts happened on stage during the 2018 Tony Awards, where he clenched his fists and told the audience, "I’m gonna say one thing: F--- Trump! It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f--- Trump!"