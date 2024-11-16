Gov. JB Pritzker vows Illinois will boost sex changes after decisive Trump victory

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged Saturday to keep his state open to transgender treatment after the issue, particularly regarding minors, became a bone of partisan contention during the presidential election.



The billionaire governor, whose family is deeply involved in the transgender movement, posted the tweet to mark Transgender Awareness Week.



"This Transgender Awareness Week, I want you to know that I see you and have your back as governor," wrote Pritzker. "Illinois has enshrined protections for gender-affirming care to meet this moment — and because of that, you will have a home here always."



OHIO SENATE PASSES BILL THAT WOULD RESTRICT TRANSGENDER STUDENT ACCESS TO SCHOOL BATHROOMS



His state is one of several, including Minnesota and California, critics say foster a climate that encourages some children to seek so-called "gender-affirming care."

Pritzker's cousin, Jennifer, was born a male but now identifies as a female and is an outspoken proponent of transgender treatment. Jennifer (née James) Pritzker was a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army National Guard and is a father of three.



Jennifer Pritzker also leads the Chicago-based Tawani Foundation, which awards grants to organizations that support "gender and human sexuality," according to its website. The Pritzker family fortune was made in Hyatt Hotels.

"Continuing my family’s tradition of putting personal philanthropy into service for the public good, the Tawani Foundation strives to make grants that empower the organizations we support to realize and build on their missions," Jennifer wrote on the foundation's website.



TRUMP HHS COULD REVERSE BIDEN-HARRIS POLICIES ON GENDER TREATMENTS FOR MINORS



Illinois is one of the most progressive states in the nation when it comes to minors who identify as the opposite sex.

Gov. Pritzker enacted guidance through the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHR) in December 2021 about non-discrimination protections for "transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students" under the Illinois Human Rights Act of 1979.



"Ensuring every Illinois student has access to a safe, validating learning environment where they can be their true self is a top priority for my administration," Pritzker said in a release. "This guidance from the Illinois Department of Human Rights will provide students, caregivers, and educators another tool to ensure classrooms are welcoming, affirming, and inclusive for all students."

In Illinois, biological males can compete with females under Pritzker's guidance in school or club sports.



Additionally, "use of restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms may not be restricted based upon a student’s physical anatomy or chromosomal sex. A student must be permitted to access restrooms or bathrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms that align with their gender-related identity and without having to provide documentation or other proof of gender," according to the IDHR.

Pritzker's policy clarifies that "discomfort or privacy concerns of other students, teachers, or parents" are "not valid reasons to deny or limit the full and equal use of facilities based on a student’s gender-related identity."