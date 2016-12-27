Gov. Rick Perry Blasted By Mexican Official Over Claim ISIS Terrorists May Have Entered U.S. From Mexico

Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s recent comments about the possibility that Islamic fundamentalist terrorists could already be operating in the country and that they entered through the porous Mexican border are “absurd,” according to Mexico’s foreign relations secretary.

Jose Antonio Meade said in a statement Saturday that the U.S. governor’s statements during a Thursday speech were based on “beliefs, speculation and absolutely unfounded and absurd analysis.”

“It was certified by authorized forces from the Pentagon, State Department and in cooperation with Mexican authorities in the United States that there is no element that gives credence to the belief expressed by the governor,” Meade said.

Perry said last week that “there is a very real possibility” that ISIS terrorists could be entering the United States from Mexico across what he called an “unsecured” Southwest border. While he admitted that there is “no clear evidence” that they are, he said the ongoing border crisis should be looked at as a matter of national security.

“I think there is the obvious, great concern that — because of the condition of the border from the standpoint of it not being secure and us not knowing who is penetrating across — that individuals from ISIS or other terrorist states could be,” Perry said during a conference on border security and immigration at the Heritage Foundation.

Meade said that “to create foreign policy, there needs to be data,” and that it is “very unfortunate that (there) are those who entertain making foreign policy based on beliefs, assumptions and analysis that are absolutely baseless and absurd.”

The debate almost coincides with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s visit to California next week to discuss border immigration.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino