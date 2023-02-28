Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Kathy Hochul loses support in New York amid surge in concern over crime and living costs: poll

Despite a drop in support for Hochul, several initiatives recently touted by the governor are being welcomed by Empire State voters

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing a drop in support from voters as crime and the cost of living continue to dominate concerns from residents of the Empire State.

A Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday found that 49% of the 744 registered New York state voters who responded to the poll believe state is headed in the wrong direction, compared to 41% who said they believe it's on the right track.

As for Hochul's impression on voters, 46% said they hold a favorable view of the governor and 43% said they hold an unfavorable view — down from 48% to 42% last month. Hochul's job approval also faced a drop in support, with 56% saying they approve and 40% saying they disapprove, with slightly more voters disapproving from last month's poll.

The latest poll on Hochul's handling of a variety of issues of the state comes as the governor and the state legislature prepare to debate the $227 billion spending plan that is expected to pass at the start of New York's fiscal year on April 1.

HOCHUL PROPOSES FURTHER OVERHAUL TO NEW YORK'S CONTROVERSIAL BAIL REFORM LAWS

Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing a drop in support as concerns over crime and the cost of living in the Empire State continue to grow.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing a drop in support as concerns over crime and the cost of living in the Empire State continue to grow. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Survey respondents disapproved of Hochul's handling of crime and efforts to make living in the state more affordable — the top two concerns voters believe Albany should prioritize.

A total of 49% of voters said they somewhat or strongly disapprove of Hochul's handling of crime throughout the state, compared to 43% who said the opposite. More than half of respondents, 60%, said they believe crime is a serious problem in the state, with a combined 67% of respondents saying they believe crime is a serious problem in their communities.

HOCHUL FACES BACKLASH FROM FELLOW DEMOCRATS OVER 'UNJUST' PROPOSAL TO BAN SALE OF FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol on Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol on Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

On Hochul's efforts to alleviate the cost of the living in the state, 54% of voters said they somewhat or strongly disapprove of her handling of the issue, compared to 39% who said the opposite.

Hochul also faced pushback from voters on the idea of prohibiting all fossil fuel-burning equipment — including gas stoves — for new single-family homes by the end of 2025 and for all new construction by the end of 2028, with 53% of respondents opposing the effort and 39% supporting it.

Hochul is facing pushback from voters on the idea of prohibiting all fossil fuel-burning equipment – including stoves – for new single-family homes by the end of 2025 and for all new construction by the end of 2028.

Hochul is facing pushback from voters on the idea of prohibiting all fossil fuel-burning equipment – including stoves – for new single-family homes by the end of 2025 and for all new construction by the end of 2028. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Aside from the disapproval ratings of Hochul's handling on a variety of issues, she also witnessed support for several portions of her 2023 agenda and budget proposal. For instance, 57% of voters said they approve of Hochul's proposal to ban flavored tobacco products and 62% approve of the proposal to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes from $4.35 to $5.35.

Hochul also witnessed support from Empire State voters on her proposed initiative to base increases in New York's minimum wage on the rate of inflation, with 70% supporting the effort and 26% opposing it.

The Siena poll was conducted Feb. 19 - 23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.

