Gov. Glenn Youngkin offers support to federal workers fired by DOGE: 'We care about you'

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin appears to be following through with a promise to help federal workers find new employment after their jobs were cut by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The Republican governor has announced a new website to assist them find employment in the Virginia government on virginiahasjobs.com.

"We care about you," Youngkin said at the Capital One Center in McLean. "And we have a support system in order to help you find that next great opportunity."

The new website is described as a "federal workers support resource package." Youngkin says the site was designed to help federal employees transition into new roles if they "experience job dislocation."

"We have openings in state government, and they will find a link on our website to go find those opportunities as well," Youngkin.

The site will connect those searching for employment to job sources and regions as well as listings on Indeed and LinkedIn.

"Take advantage of the resources that will help you find your pathway to that career of your dreams," adding: "I actually have extraordinary empathy for the fact that there are many workers in Virginia today, from our federal workforce, who are experiencing real concerns," Youngkin added.

Democrats in Virginia have made a note that they believe Youngkin is backing the president and not defending Virginians.

House Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, called the website "an insult."

"Glossy websites and slogans can’t cover up his political capitulation and a Governor who has turned his back on his constituents when they need it most," Senate Majority Leader Scott A. Surovell, D-Fairfax, said in a statement.

Youngkin has not denied that he is in support of recent DOGE cuts, stating that he believes they are essential.

"We have a federal government that is inefficient, and we have an administration that’s taking on that challenge, rooting out waste, fraud and abuse and driving efficiency in our federal government," and "It needs to happen," he said.

However, Youngkin does believe the "federal workforce is not at fault here."

"But the reality," he said, "is that any CEO who steps into a position where there is an organization that has had such deep financial challenges is going to have to make change."

Virginia is home to one of the largest populations of federal employees with over 144,000, according to a December 2024 congressional report. That number rises significantly when you add in commuters working in Washington, D.C. and Maryland, rising to over 300,000.