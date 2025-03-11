GOP spending bill would force DC to cut $1B from city government, officials say

Washington, D.C., officials are making a last-ditch plea to Congress over the continuing resolution (CR) that is expected to head to the House floor on Tuesday. City officials, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, protested the measure outside the Capitol building on Monday.

"Unfortunately, we are here today to talk about potentially devastating and really highly unusual situation that we face with the draft budget CR that would immediately have the effect of cutting $1 billion out of our local budget," Mayor Bowser told the media during a Monday news conference.

DEMS THREATENING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER ELON MUSK HATE, REPUBLICANS SAY

Bowser implored Congress to put language in the draft CR that would allow D.C. to continue raising and spending local funds under its most recently approved budget, which has been included in past stopgap bills. The mayor says the current CR draft wrongly treats D.C. like it does federal agencies, which have not had their FY25 budgets approved.

"We are not a federal agency. We are a city, county, state all at once," Bowser said. She warned that if the CR’s language is not changed, D.C. will have six months to cut spending by $1.1 billion.

White House staff and House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office have been in contact with Mayor Bowser regarding the omitted language, according to Politico. Additionally, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson reportedly told the outlet that he spoke with senior Republican Staff at the House Appropriations Committee about the situation.

The mayor explained that the D.C. budget, which has been approved, focused on public safety, public education and economic growth. She also said that passing the CR would work against a goal that she and President Donald Trump share, "to make Washington, D.C., the best, most beautiful city in the world."

TRUMP-BACKED PLAN TO AVERT SHUTDOWN HEADS FOR HOUSE VOTE

Last week, the House Appropriations Committee put out a press release highlighting key parts of the CR that is meant to help avoid a government shutdown. The committee says the CR will still allow for the funding of "core government services" and increases funding for air traffic control, among other things.

"This straightforward continuing resolution ensures the government remains open and working for Americans. It maintains critical services for our constituents and provides the largest pay raise for our brave junior enlisted heroes since President Reagan," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Ok., said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democrats have a choice to join us or display their true intentions. Should they choose to vote to shut the government for negotiation leverage and their contempt of President Trump, they are readying to hurt hundreds of millions more," Cole said. "It’s a battle they lost in November, and one the people will continue to see through."

Bowser concluded her remarks at the news conference by saying that D.C. is ready to work with the federal government to ensure that the city "always represents the strength and prosperity of this country."