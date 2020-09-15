GOP rep unveils 'Creeper Act' to crack down on pedophilia amid 'Cuties' outrage

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., introduced legislation this week in the House to take on pedophilia amid growing outrage over a Netflix drama critics say exploits young girls.

Buchanan unveiled the "Creeper Act" to ban the sale of lifelike child sex dolls used by pedophiles.

“We need to stop catering to predators and start paying more attention to protecting children,” Buchanan said in a statement.

The bill had been in the works prior to Netflix releasing the "Cuties" film that caused an uproar. The film focuses on an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant living in Paris who ends up joining a clique of girls who call themselves the “Cuties" – as a way of rebelling against her conservative Muslim parents. The girls perform highly provocative and eroticized dance numbers while scantily clad.

Some lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have called on the Justice Department to investigate Netflix and the filmmakers for child pornography violations.

The film creators, however, say the movie is supposed to draw attention to the dangers of the over-sexualization of women on social media and how that trickles down to young girls.

“''Cuties' is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” a spokesperson told Fox News. “It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

Buchanan and other lawmakers say the film goes much further than artistic expression.

"You can’t say you’re making a movie that explores the topic of sexual exploitation of children by then sexually exploiting children," Buchanan said.

The original Creepers Act passed the House in 2017 but died in the Senate. That legislation made it a crime to import or transport a child sex doll. The updated bill, modeled off a Florida state law, will make it illegal to sell or possess the dolls.