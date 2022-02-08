Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives
GOP Rep. Hal Rogers apologizes to Black Caucus chair for telling her to 'kiss my a--' during mask dispute

Rep. Joyce Beatty demanded an apology from Rogers when he was ready to 'grow up'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky apologized to Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio after an altercation while two boarded the subway system at the U.S. Capitol. 

"Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train," Beatty tweeted Tuesday. "He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my a--.’"

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and fellow Democratic members of the House of Representatives (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and fellow Democratic members of the House of Representatives (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Beatty added that the incident is "the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years" and demanded an apology from Rogers when he is ready to "grow up."

Rep. Hal Rogers on April 24, 2013 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Hal Rogers on April 24, 2013 in Washington, DC. (2013 Getty Images)

Beatty received the apology she was looking for.

"This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize," Rogers said in a statement. "My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost."

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen on Oct. 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen on Oct. 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Beatty, who was arrested on Capitol Hill last July for illegally demonstrating in support of voting rights, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

