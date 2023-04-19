GOP presidential candidate slaps World Economic Forum with lawsuit for using name: 'Radical worldview'

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy slapped the World Economic Forum (WEF) with a lawsuit in a Cincinnati, Ohio court on Wednesday for "creating a false perception" that he is affiliated with the organization.

According to Ramaswamy's campaign, the WEF listed him as one of its "Young Global Leaders" despite him rejecting the group's invitation to be included on the list, and then failed to remove him after repeatedly being asked to do so.

"The World Economic Forum’s mission to achieve global ‘equity’ poses a serious threat to the American way of life," Ramaswamy said in a statement. "Our Founding Fathers fought the American Revolution to declare independence from the Old World monarchy. That old monster now rears its head again in the form of WEF’s agendas including ‘stakeholder capitalism’ and the ‘Great Reset.’"

"That’s why I’ve been one of the most vocal crusaders in America against WEF, and I am filing this lawsuit to hold them accountable for creating the false illusion of affiliation to undermine its opponents - so that they don’t do it again to others," he added.

Ramaswamy's campaign said the WEF’s decision to stamp his name and image on the list "created a false public impression that served WEF’s goals while undercutting Mr. Ramaswamy’s staunch public advocacy against WEF’s globalist agenda."

The effort to distance his name from the WEF falls in line with other conservatives' criticism of the organization as elitist and out of touch.

A potential opponent of Ramaswamy, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, railed against the WEF in his inauguration speech in January, continuing his long-time criticism of the global leaders participating in its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, with the purpose of coming up with global solutions to issues facing the planet, including climate change, economic issues and global conflict.