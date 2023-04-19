Expand / Collapse search
GOP presidential candidate slaps World Economic Forum with lawsuit for using name: 'Radical worldview'

The WEF has come under increased scrutiny from conservatives as for the 'elites'

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy slapped the World Economic Forum (WEF) with a lawsuit in a Cincinnati, Ohio court on Wednesday for "creating a false perception" that he is affiliated with the organization.

According to Ramaswamy's campaign, the WEF listed him as one of its "Young Global Leaders" despite him rejecting the group's invitation to be included on the list, and then failed to remove him after repeatedly being asked to do so.

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"The World Economic Forum’s mission to achieve global ‘equity’ poses a serious threat to the American way of life," Ramaswamy said in a statement. "Our Founding Fathers fought the American Revolution to declare independence from the Old World monarchy. That old monster now rears its head again in the form of WEF’s agendas including ‘stakeholder capitalism’ and the ‘Great Reset.’" 

"That’s why I’ve been one of the most vocal crusaders in America against WEF, and I am filing this lawsuit to hold them accountable for creating the false illusion of affiliation to undermine its opponents - so that they don’t do it again to others," he added.

World Economic Forum logo

The World Economic Forum's logo in Switzerland. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Ramaswamy's campaign said the WEF’s decision to stamp his name and image on the list "created a false public impression that served WEF’s goals while undercutting Mr. Ramaswamy’s staunch public advocacy against WEF’s globalist agenda."

The effort to distance his name from the WEF falls in line with other conservatives' criticism of the organization as elitist and out of touch.

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual conservative conference entered its second day of speakers including congressional members, media personalities and members of former President Donald Trump's administration. President Donald Trump will address the event on Saturday. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A potential opponent of Ramaswamy, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, railed against the WEF in his inauguration speech in January, continuing his long-time criticism of the global leaders participating in its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, with the purpose of coming up with global solutions to issues facing the planet, including climate change, economic issues and global conflict.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

