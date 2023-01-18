Conservatives react to Elon Musk's poll about the World Economic Forum: 'Hell no'

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX and CEO of Twitter, tweeted a poll Wednesday that asked whether the World Economic Forum should control the world.

"The World Economic Forum should control the world," he tweeted, with an option to vote either "yes" or "no".

As of this writing, the poll has 1,802,311 votes, with 85.5% of respondents voting "no".

Musk's poll drew reaction from conservatives on Twitter. Tim Young, a comedian and writer, wrote "HELL NO."

"I wouldn’t even trust the World Economic Forum to run a bake sale!" Matt Wallace, a conservative influencer, tweeted.

Viva Frei, an independent journalist, tweeted "This is a silly poll question. I would be more curious to know whether or not people support the prohibition of politicians having any affiliation whatsoever with the WEF while in office."

Mario Fratto, a former U.S. House candidate, tweeted "They should be shut down."

T.J. Moe, a contributor on The Blaze, tweeted "'You will own nothing and you will be happy' says the group of millionaires and billionaires who flew there on their private jets."

"Yeah.... but who else is going to fly on private jets to private parties with prostitutes' shipped in to lecture us about how bad we are while making up laws to destroy our freedom and prosperity while not following the laws themselves!!! Very selfish of you @elonmusk!!!" Luke Rudkowski, a Youtuber, tweeted.

The World Economic Forum has long-drawn criticism from populist conservatives, who see the institution as a vehicle through which global elites dictate policy that governments adopt around the world.