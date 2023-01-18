Expand / Collapse search
Conservatives react to Elon Musk's poll about the World Economic Forum: 'Hell no'

'They should be shut down,' one commentator responded regarding the meeting of elites in Davos

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Tucker Carlson: The World Economic Forum seems to exist to destroy national economies Video

Tucker Carlson: The World Economic Forum seems to exist to destroy national economies

 Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on the World Economic Forum and its 'mediocre' attendees on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX and CEO of Twitter, tweeted a poll Wednesday that asked whether the World Economic Forum should control the world. 

"The World Economic Forum should control the world," he tweeted, with an option to vote either "yes" or "no". 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink satellites. 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink satellites.  (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

As of this writing, the poll has 1,802,311 votes, with 85.5% of respondents voting "no".

Musk's poll drew reaction from conservatives on Twitter. Tim Young, a comedian and writer, wrote "HELL NO."

"I wouldn’t even trust the World Economic Forum to run a bake sale!" Matt Wallace, a conservative influencer, tweeted.

Viva Frei, an independent journalist, tweeted "This is a silly poll question. I would be more curious to know whether or not people support the prohibition of politicians having any affiliation whatsoever with the WEF while in office."

AL GORE GOES ON ‘UNHINGED’ RANT ABOUT ‘RAIN BOMBS’, BOILED OCEANS, OTHER CLIMATE THREATS AT DAVOS

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., participated in a panel with other prominent politicians at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 17, 2023..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., participated in a panel with other prominent politicians at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 17, 2023.. (Screenshot/World Economic Forum)

Mario Fratto, a former U.S. House candidate, tweeted "They should be shut down."

T.J. Moe, a contributor on The Blaze, tweeted "'You will own nothing and you will be happy' says the group of millionaires and billionaires who flew there on their private jets."

"Yeah.... but who else is going to fly on private jets to private parties with prostitutes' shipped in to lecture us about how bad we are while making up laws to destroy our freedom and prosperity while not following the laws themselves!!! Very selfish of you @elonmusk!!!" Luke Rudkowski, a Youtuber, tweeted.

FILE: World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab sits, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) addresses the delegates, during the last day of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland May 26, 2022. 

FILE: World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab sits, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) addresses the delegates, during the last day of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland May 26, 2022.  (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

The World Economic Forum has long-drawn criticism from populist conservatives, who see the institution as a vehicle through which global elites dictate policy that governments adopt around the world. 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 