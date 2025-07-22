GOP posts Coldplay meme to troll Delaware Dems' green energy scheme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Delaware Republicans borrowed the now-viral "Coldplay concert affair" meme to criticize the state’s Democratic majority amid legislative momentum for offshore wind projects in the First State.

The Delaware GOP’s meme inserted "Delaware Democrats" for former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was caught with his HR executive Kristen Cabot; represented in the repurposed meme by wind power interests.

The meme included an inset allegedly denoting donations from US Wind — through US Wind, the Baltimore-based iteration of an Italian wind energy firm — to campaigns of several top Democrats.

Fox News Digital reached out for comment from the lawmakers mentioned, including Delaware Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, Delaware House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, D-Delaware City, and Senate Leader David Sokola, D-Newark.

Within the last few weeks, Delaware has taken steps toward developing wind energy offshore of its iconic beaches.

Most Republicans in the legislature represent the two lower, beachfront counties of Kent and Sussex, while Democrats have a plurality in the more suburban New Castle County to the north, which includes former President Joe Biden’s home city of Wilmington.

Last month, the State Senate approved a resolution to overturn Sussex’s local decision to reject a wind energy permit application for US Wind, according to WHYY.

The county had originally balked at a plan to repurpose a coal-fired power plant in Dagsboro as a wind substation.

The project seeks to connect the plant — west of Bethany Beach — to a proposed wind power installation off a State Seashore fishing area north of the popular beach town, according to the report.

Sussex State Sen. Bryan Pettyjohn told WHYY the move constituted outside people telling the county, "you don’t know what you’re doing, and we know better than you."

That resolution was put forward by Democratic state Sen. Stephanie Hansen, in New Castle County.

In December, US Wind announced that Dover had approved three permit applications to connect offshore wind power to the electrical grid in Delaware. CEO Jeff Grybowski said in a statement at the time that it was an "important step forward" and that stakeholders sought feedback from the public.

"We are thrilled to have secured these final approvals to move forward on delivering massive amounts of clean energy to the region," Grybowski said.

"Offshore wind will help lower electricity bills for the people of Delaware, satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity, and improve air quality across the state, all while supporting good local jobs."

Fox News Digital reached out to the US Wind for comment on its inclusion in the meme.

In its waning days, the Biden administration approved a major offshore wind project called "Maryland Offshore Wind Project COP" that would sit off both states’ coastlines.

Delaware Republicans have seen additional support for their overall opposition, including several residents who spoke at a 2022 symposium in Fenwick Island — just across the line from Ocean City, Maryland.

Regional car dealer Geoff Pohanka was recorded as saying each state must evaluate which energy sources meet demands and that such sources must be reliable.

"Wind energy is not reliable since wind speed does not usually match with energy demand. Costs are also a factor, in that wind power costs 400%+ more than other sources of power, including wind power on land and solar energy," Pohanka said, according to the town of Fenwick Island’s records.

"The State of Delaware has not opposed the actions taken by Maryland to permit as many as 200 wind turbines off the Delaware coastline."

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, an Independent, previously criticized offshore wind plans in the area, warning of tourism repercussions and that the Atlantic sunrise would "look like a backdrop from ‘Star Wars’."