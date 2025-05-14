Expand / Collapse search
US Energy

GOP lawmakers move to roll back Biden-era energy programs

Republican lawmakers target billions in unspent funds from Democrats' 2022 climate law amid Democratic opposition

Louis Casiano
Lawmakers on Tuesday approved portions of a bill that would massively roll back Biden-era energy programs

The House Energy and Commerce Committee met to discuss the Republican-backed legislation that would initiate billions of dollars in spending cuts.

The money would come from unspent funds from the Democrats’ 2022 climate law, Politico reported

NORTHERN HIGHLIGHTS: ALASKA'S ENERGY, SECURITY POLICIES ARE THE GUIDE FEDS NEEDS AMID TRANSITION, GROUP SAYS

A KIA being charged

Someone demonstrates charging a Kia Soul electric vehicle in San Lorenzo, Calif., Nov. 9, 2024. Congressional lawmakers want to roll back Biden-era energy programs. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,)

Democrats pushed back on provisions they said would raise energy prices by repealing Inflation Reduction Act programs and allow heavy polluting industries to skip portions of the federal permitting process, the news outlet reported. 

"We’re considering a reconciliation bill that picks winners and losers and elevates expensive, outdated and inefficient sources like coal over cheap, American-made energy like solar, wind and storage," said Democratic California Rep. Scott Peters. 

BIDEN GREEN ENERGY PROJECT HALTED BY TRUMP ADMIN RELIED ON RUSHED, BAD SCIENCE, STUDY FINDS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on energy production in the East Room of the White House April 8 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Sunday, House lawmakers laid out plans to phase out key clean energy tax credits, slashing billions in spending related to electric vehicles and renewable energy and fast-track gas exports as part of a GOP push to pass a multitrillion-dollar budget to carry out President Donald Trump's agenda, Reuters reported. 

The bill would repeal Environmental Protection Agency rules, including one that would slash allowed emissions for light- and medium-duty vehicles starting with 2027 models.

Oil giant walks back green energy funding Video

Also included are measures to speed permitting for liquified natural gas exports and directing $2 billion for the Energy Department to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

