Chinese solar tech poses 'chilling' threat to US electric grid, lawmakers warn

The reported discovery of "rogue communication devices" in Chinese-exported solar inverters spurred new scrutiny of Chinese imports and of the security of the domestic electric grid.

In a blue state known for backing solar and other green energy alternatives, a top state Republican warned that "the time to act is now" to stop incursions by a malign foreign actor.

"The recent discovery of rogue communication devices underscores a chilling reality: our critical infrastructure is vulnerable, and New Jersey’s leadership is asleep at the wheel," said state Sen. Doug Steinhardt, R-Belvidere.

Steinhardt, a former chair of the state GOP, said allowing "hostile foreign governments" to potentially penetrate U.S. energy networks is a national security writ large.

In New Jersey’s case, three bills – all sponsored by Steinhardt – seek to blunt this new threat, including one banning the state from companies owned by or based out of certain foreign countries.

Another bill in the Garden State would somewhat mirror Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policy against Chinese land ownership near protected facilities.

Such policies also grew out of CCP-linked purchases of land in the Sunshine State and across the country, including another controversial 380,000-acre purchase in North Dakota near the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

A Reuters report last week discovered solar power inverters were found to have "rogue communication devices not listed in product documents" within the modules after being "stripped-down" by technologists.

Inverters, of which a majority are imported, connect solar panels and wind installations to electric grids by converting DC power to AC power.

While solar tech does typically have firewalls against outside incursion, the findings raised concern, according to Reuters.

"We cannot afford to let our energy systems, our food supply, or any strategic assets fall into the hands of those who wish us harm – the time to act is now," Steinhardt said in a statement.

Citing national security concerns, a bipartisan pair of senators introduced the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act, which would prohibit the government from buying batteries from some foreign sources over similar concerns.

"Our national security should not require reliance on components made by adversaries like China," Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said in drafting the bill with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"This bipartisan legislation will help safeguard both our supply chains and our national security by preventing the Department of Homeland Security from purchasing Chinese batteries for the devices and technology that keep Americans safe."

In comments to Fox News Digital on Monday, Scott called it "terrifying" the CCP could have any control over the U.S. grid.

"Communist China is an adversary, led by a ruthless, authoritarian regime that wants to undermine our national security, spy on our citizens, steal our technology, and destroy our economy," Scott said.

"We cannot allow this regime to have access to the very systems and resources families and businesses depend on. That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to cut off our dependence on Chinese-made batteries that serve as Trojan horses for their surveillance state, and I’m bringing back the Protect American Power Infrastructure Act to slam the door shut on any Chinese influence over our electric grid."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Phil Murphy as well as the Energy Department for comment.