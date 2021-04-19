GOP leader McCarthy plans to introduce resolution to censure Waters over ‘dangerous’ rhetoric

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Monday that he planned to introduce a resolution to censure Rep Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for "dangerous" comments she made during a trip to Minnesota over the weekend.

McCarthy noted that his decision to introduce the resolution driven by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., decision to ignore Water’s behavior.

Censure is essentially a formal denouncement of an elected official’s actions, which can be adopted by one or both houses of Congress.

As previously reported by Fox News, Pelosi said on Monday that she did not believe Waters needed to apologize for her comments. She also said she did not think they would incite violence as the local communities deal with intensifying protests.

A spokesperson for Waters did not return Fox News' request for comment.

McCarthy’s motion is in reference to statements Waters made to protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend, where she encouraged attendees to "stay in the street" and "get more confrontational."

"We've got to stay in the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational," Waters said, referencing a scenario where Chauvin is not convicted. "We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

Brooklyn Center has experienced intensifying protests following the shooting of Duante Wright – and as the trial for Derek Chauvin, who has been accused of murdering George Floyd, nears its end.

Waters’ comments have drawn reproach from many Republicans.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a resolution on Monday night calling for Waters’ expulsion for "inciting violence and terrorism." Greene has drawn her own scrutiny for her extreme views, including at one point promoting baseless QAnon conspiracy theories.