China
Published

GOP lawmakers launch probe into TikTok's sharing of user data with Chinese parent company

TikTok's parent company is legally required to share data with the Chinese Communist Party

By Haris Alic , Kelly Laco | Fox News
TikTok controversy: China 'weaponized capitalism as a Trojan Horse' Video

TikTok controversy: China 'weaponized capitalism as a Trojan Horse'

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to the FCC calling TikTok a national security risk on 'America Reports.

FIRST ON FOX: Senior House Republicans are launching a probe into the popular social media app TikTok over allegations the company allowed its non-public user data to be accessed from China. 

GOP lawmakers on the House Oversight and Energy and Commerce Committees sent a letter to TikTok Thursday requesting documents and communications detailing its relationship with ByteDance. The Beijing-based technology conglomerate is TikTok's parent company and has come under scrutiny in recent years for its close working relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. 

"The data collected by TikTok on U.S. users, such as browsing and search history, biometrics, location data, and other metadata, would be a massive national security risk in the hands of CCP intelligence," wrote the lawmakers. 

U.S. MOVING—SOME SAY TOO SLOWLY—TO ADDRESS TIKTOK SECURITY RISK

TikTok's ties to the Chinese government have raised alarms on Capitol Hill. Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured here attending a ceremony in April. 

TikTok's ties to the Chinese government have raised alarms on Capitol Hill. Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured here attending a ceremony in April.  (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A recent expose, based on more than 80 internal conversations with TikTok employees, unveiled that ByteDance accessed the user data of American subscribers. In some cases, ByteDance even had access when employees from TikTok's U.S. division did not. 

GOP lawmakers say the arrangement is troubling given that as a Chinese company, ByteDance is legally required to share its data with the communist regime in Beijing. 

"This law requires individuals, organizations, and institutions to assist CCP Public Security and State Security officials in carrying out and executing "intelligence" work," the lawmakers wrote. 

TOP DEMOCRATIC REP. THOMPSON JOINS CHINESE-OWNED TIKTOK DESPITE VOTING TO KEEP APP OFF DHS DEVICES

Libs of TikTok, which shares videos of left-wing individuals openly expressing their social and political views, was suspended from Instagram by the company claims it was a "mistake." 

Libs of TikTok, which shares videos of left-wing individuals openly expressing their social and political views, was suspended from Instagram by the company claims it was a "mistake."  (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In the past, TikTok has claimed that its U.S. user data is stored in America, Singapore, or a U.S.-based cloud storage system. 

GOP lawmakers say, however, that assertion has been cast into doubt by recent revelations. 

"If true, not only did TikTok misrepresent or provide false testimony about its data management and security practices, but it has placed the safety and privacy of millions of U.S. citizens in jeopardy

As such, Republicans are requesting TikTok provide detailed information and documents on its relationship with ByteDance.  

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have expressed concern over TikTok's links to the Chinese government. 

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have expressed concern over TikTok's links to the Chinese government.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, also sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requesting a congressional briefing on the administration's ongoing efforts to ensure TikTok's U.S. user data is protected. 

Comer, R-KY, said the ongoing nature of the government's negotiations with TikTok needed to be more transparent as the personal information of millions of U.S. citizens was at risk. 

"In light of China’s data-driven monitoring and surveillance initiatives, there are unprecedented implications for the privacy interests of U.S. users in this case, and a strong possibility that TikTok poses an intractable risk to national security," reads the letter. 

Neither TikTok nor the Treasury Department immediately responded to requests for comment. 

