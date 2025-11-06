GOP lawmaker warns of possible food, medicine shortages as flights grounded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ongoing government shutdown that has grounded, delayed and canceled passenger flights has also wreaked havoc on cargo flights, prompting alarm about the communities that especially rely on imported goods.

As the secretary of transportation announced further reductions to flight volumes on Thursday, that concern is front of mind for Rep. Nicholas Begich, R-Alaska.



"This is very concerning for Alaska. Many of our rural communities and small villages aren’t connected to any type of road system and rely on air travel for basic living essentials," Begich said.

"Right now, some of our coastal communities are already struggling to get groceries and basic supplies because extreme weather has limited marine transportation. If aviation capacity continues to be disrupted, those challenges will only worsen," he said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Thursday that he expected U.S. flight capacity to fall by 10% over the next few days at 40 of the country’s busiest airports, compounding an already-existing slowdown across the country.

Many air traffic controllers and TSA agents have been asked to work without pay for over a month during the government shutdown, prompting a growing number to call out or find alternative sources of revenue. According to FlightAware, an online flight tracking service, air travel in the U.S. had reported 2,992 delays and 56 flight cancellations by 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

"This is data-based," Duffy said. "This is about: where’s the pressure? How do we alleviate the pressure."

Although cargo and shipping flights are not uniquely impacted by the shutdown, they also won’t receive preferential treatment on the runway. According to pilots familiar with how planes communicate with air traffic control, shipping flights compete with commercial travelers for space and manpower. That can vary from airport to airport. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported that the U.S. shipped 17,611 ton-miles through the air last year — a metric that benchmarks the volume of goods moving through airports. The U.S. shipped 1,643 ton-miles in October 2024.

In Alaska, shipping plays a larger role. Begich noted that it’s a key state for the nation’s transportation of goods.

"Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is the second-largest cargo hub in the United States, connecting goods across the world while keeping communities in our state supplied with food, medicine and everyday necessities. Any disruption to the operation at Ted Stevens will have severe impacts throughout Alaska and have a domino effect on other cargo operations across the U.S.," Begich said.

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., demanded a deeper look at the disruptions caused by the shortage of air traffic controllers and called on Republicans to return to the Capitol to address the issue.

"We need a full and complete briefing so we can understand from the administration what the current status is," Jeffries said.

Democrats led by Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have rejected a short-term spending bill 14 times, demanding lawmakers first address an expiring healthcare subsidies program.

The shutdown became the longest in history earlier this week.