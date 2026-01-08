GOP lawmaker reports domestic terrorism to FBI after alleged incident involving anti-ICE agitator in Wisconsin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hours after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, a Republican lawmaker claims an anti-ICE agitator tried to force their way inside his Wisconsin office — prompting a domestic terrorism report to the FBI.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., shared details about the frightening encounter on X, alleging an "individual fueled by anti-ICE rhetoric" had targeted his Eau Claire office.

"Just hours after ICE officers were violently attacked in Minnesota [Wednesday], our Eau Claire office was targeted by an individual fueled by anti-ICE rhetoric—shouting slurs, pounding on our doors, and attempting to force his way inside," Van Orden wrote in the post.

Grace Kim, Van Orden's communications director, told Fox News Digital footage from their office showed a man banging on the door and calling staff "Nazis."

Van Orden's office also shared photos of a car left outside the office, allegedly belonging to the suspect, which showed written messages including, "YOUR TURN!," "AMERICA BENDS HER KNEE TO NO KINGS" and "F--- ICE."

Van Orden spoke with FBI Director Kash Patel Thursday morning, and reported the incident as domestic terrorism, according to Kim.

No arrests have been made, as of Thursday afternoon.

The incident came after Twin Cities resident Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday by an ICE agent after allegedly attempting to hit officers with her car during an immigration operation in Minneapolis.

Video showed what appeared to be Good driving toward the agent, who was standing in front of her vehicle, as he opened fire into the front of her SUV.

The shooting sparked mass protests, as Democrats, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton labeled the agent's action "murder."

"This is the direct result of Democrats’ violent rhetoric," Van Orden wrote. "It must stop now."

Van Orden, a Navy SEAL veteran, said in a separate post Thursday Good "never had to die," blaming the incident on Democrats' anti-ICE rhetoric.

"The REAL question you should be asking is ‘What would drive a 37-year-old suburban woman to violently attack federal law enforcement?’" he wrote. "Let’s be clear. This woman never had to die. The left’s constant demonization of our officers, calling them ‘American Gestapo’ and vile slurs, is brainwashing and fueling this type of radicalization."

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.