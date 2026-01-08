Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Wisconsin

GOP lawmaker reports domestic terrorism to FBI after alleged incident involving anti-ICE agitator in Wisconsin

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., claims person allegedly tried to force entry into his office

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Tensions and protest continue to rise between Minneapolis and ICE following fatal shooting Video

Tensions and protest continue to rise between Minneapolis and ICE following fatal shooting

Alpha News journalist Liz Collin joins 'Fox & Friends' reacting to the aftermath of a fatal ICE shooting that lead to the death of one woman as mass anti-ICE protests spike across the state.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hours after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, a Republican lawmaker claims an anti-ICE agitator tried to force their way inside his Wisconsin office — prompting a domestic terrorism report to the FBI.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., shared details about the frightening encounter on X, alleging an "individual fueled by anti-ICE rhetoric" had targeted his Eau Claire office.

"Just hours after ICE officers were violently attacked in Minnesota [Wednesday], our Eau Claire office was targeted by an individual fueled by anti-ICE rhetoric—shouting slurs, pounding on our doors, and attempting to force his way inside," Van Orden wrote in the post.

Grace Kim, Van Orden's communications director, told Fox News Digital footage from their office showed a man banging on the door and calling staff "Nazis."

Messages including "F--- ICE" were written on the suspect's alleged vehicle, which was parked outside of the lawmaker's office.

Messages including "F--- ICE" were written on the suspect's alleged vehicle, which was parked outside Rep. Derrick Van Orden's office. (Office of Rep. Derrick Van Orden)

FORMER DHS CHIEF DECRIES MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR'S 'UNHINGED' ICE RHETORIC AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Van Orden's office also shared photos of a car left outside the office, allegedly belonging to the suspect, which showed written messages including, "YOUR TURN!," "AMERICA BENDS HER KNEE TO NO KINGS" and "F--- ICE."

Van Orden spoke with FBI Director Kash Patel Thursday morning, and reported the incident as domestic terrorism, according to Kim.

No arrests have been made, as of Thursday afternoon.

Messages including "NO KINGS" were written on a car parked outside Rep. Derrick Van Orden's office.

Messages including "NO KINGS" were written on a car parked outside Rep. Derrick Van Orden's office. (Office of Rep. Derrick Van Orden)

NOEM CONDEMNS ALLEGED ATTACK ON ICE AGENTS STUCK IN SNOW IN MINNEAPOLIS AS 'ACT OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM'

The incident came after Twin Cities resident Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday by an ICE agent after allegedly attempting to hit officers with her car during an immigration operation in Minneapolis.

Video showed what appeared to be Good driving toward the agent, who was standing in front of her vehicle, as he opened fire into the front of her SUV.

The shooting sparked mass protests, as Democrats, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton labeled the agent's action "murder."

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations on Jan. 7, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Stephen Maturen/Getty)

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

"This is the direct result of Democrats’ violent rhetoric," Van Orden wrote. "It must stop now."

Van Orden, a Navy SEAL veteran, said in a separate post Thursday Good "never had to die," blaming the incident on Democrats' anti-ICE rhetoric.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The REAL question you should be asking is ‘What would drive a 37-year-old suburban woman to violently attack federal law enforcement?’" he wrote. "Let’s be clear. This woman never had to die. The left’s constant demonization of our officers, calling them ‘American Gestapo’ and vile slurs, is brainwashing and fueling this type of radicalization."

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue