GOP lawmaker confronted at town hall says protesters' response to $36T national debt 'not right'

A House GOP lawmaker's town hall devolved into chaos minutes after it began this week, and he's now responding to hecklers who criticized his concerns about the national debt.

"We heard from a lot of Nebraskans last night that voiced their concerns about Elon Musk. And I basically said I support [the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE], I support what Elon Musk is doing," Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Fox News Digital in an interview on Wednesday.

"What I asked people to do is think about our debt, not as a red or blue issue, it's an American issue. It's going to take all of us to solve it. And what I said last night is we need to balance the budget. I was booed. That is not the right response."

Flood illustrated his focus on the national debt, which is over $36 trillion, with a massive graphic that hung above him in a Columbus, Nebraska, high school auditorium for most of the town hall.

But any mention of government spending cuts spurred jeers from the crowd, particularly in the context of Musk's DOGE efforts.

Multiple people raised specific concerns about medical programs and veterans funding, which Flood said he was in favor of protecting.

"What I told my constituents last night was, ‘Hey, if you have a concern about a federal agency or a federal program or a specific spending item, communicate that with me,’" Flood said.

"I heard a lot last night about the [Department of Veterans Affairs]. We have made a promise to these veterans. … If there's a hiccup in the system, I'll do what I've always done, and that is I'll interface with the VA. I'll advocate on behalf of the veterans and will ensure that they receive the care that they're entitled to."

At one point, a woman who said she lost her sister to breast cancer accused Flood of supporting cuts to critical cancer research programs while noting his wife grappled with the disease.

Flood said he supported medical research funding but also supported efforts to find more efficiency in government, again citing the national debt.

He attempted to continue his answer multiple times as people booed, prompting him to incredulously ask, "How can you be against a balanced budget?"

Democrat groups had advertised their presence ahead of the packed event. MoveOn promoted a "Musk or Us" protest at the same time and location as Flood's event. Nebraska Democratic Party staff were also onsite, a top official wrote on X.

Flood said Democratic Party staffers were handing out leaflets to attendees outside the event.

"I, like every other member of Congress right now, am dealing with a lot from the Democrats. … And last night was an extension of the same at the end of the day," he said. "I represent them, so I'm happy to visit with them. I'm happy to explain where I am on the issues, but it was obviously fairly coordinated among certain folks last night. Ultimately, we had an exchange of ideas, and that's what's important."

The Nebraska Republican was the lone House GOP lawmaker whose office held a formal town hall this week while Congress is in recess.

House Republican leaders warned their conference to refrain from in-person events as anti-DOGE demonstrations escalate.

But Flood said he would persist and hold his next town hall in Lincoln, Nebraska, in August.

"We have to explain to the people we represent every single day that $36 trillion national debt is a national security issue. It's a ticking time bomb. And I think confronting the issue by raising it at a town hall, there's a lot of value to that," Flood said.

"I think last night, the best part of it was that I got the chance to explain and connect the dots for people as to why I'm so supportive of some of the spending cuts that we are engaged in right now."