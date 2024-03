Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Hunter Biden's no-show at a congressional hearing wasn't shocking to some House Republicans who joked his whereabouts should be made into a game, but several Democrats told Fox News that President Joe Biden's son has already answered enough questions and the impeachment inquiry should end.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Wednesday regarding foreign business dealings and allegations of influence peddling within Biden's family, but Hunter declined to appear. The Republican-led impeachment inquiry into Biden instead heard from the younger Biden's former business associates, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, along with House Democrats' witness and former Rudy Guiliani associate, Lev Parnas.

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

"It's [Hunter's] history, isn't it?" Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly said. "He's always MIA."

HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-BUSINESS PARTNER TONY BOBULINSKI SLAMS HIM FOR ‘RUNNING AWAY’ FROM HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the inquiry a "joke" ahead of the hearing.

"I think the fact that Republicans' core theory here and their main source turned out to be working with Russian spies is kind of the reason to not show up to this joke," the New York Democrat said.

Former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov was charged in February with two counts related to "false derogatory information" regarding the Biden family's business dealings, according to court documents. Prosecutors accused Smirnov of "actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials," the detention memo states.

"Maybe we should have a game. Where in the world is Hunter Biden?" Rep. Carlos Giménez told Fox News. "He probably didn't show because he didn't want to testify, didn't want to probably lie under oath as to what his activities and his family's activities are."

BIDEN MET WITH CHAIRMAN OF CHINESE ENERGY FIRM HUNTER DID BUSINESS WITH IN 2017, EX-ASSOCIATE TESTIFIES

"Why are people giving millions and millions and companies and adversary nations giving millions and millions of dollars to the Biden family when there's no product to sell or to buy except Joe Biden's influence?" the Florida Republican continued.

Hunter's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer last week Hunter would be absent because of a court hearing in California the next day and called Republicans' request "hasty." Hunter rejected a November subpoena but unexpectedly showed up to a January congressional committee hearing and testified behind closed doors in February.

AOC SAYS TRUMP ‘WILLING TO SELL THE COUNTRY FOR A DOLLAR’ AS LAWMAKERS REACT TO POTENTIAL PROPERTY SEIZURES

New York Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman told Fox News ahead of Wednesday's hearing that the president's son has already answered Republicans' questions.

"He debunked all the conspiracy theories … and made a really good point, which is that the witness who should be here on this purported hearing about influence peddling is Jared Kushner, who used his position in the government, unlike Hunter Biden, to solicit and obtain $2 billion from the Saudi Arabians," Goldman said.

HUNTER BIDEN’S FEDERAL GUN CHARGES TRIAL SLATED FOR EARLY JUNE

Kushner, former President Trump's son-in-law and an adviser during his administration, reportedly received the hefty investment from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for his private equity firm after he left the White House. Comer said his committee would look into whether Kushner has a "real business" after Democrats urged further investigation during the Wednesday hearing, but noted that Hunter's businesses appeared illegitimate.

Some House Republicans accused Hunter of continuing to avoid transparency about his business dealings and his father's involvement. They also pointed to Hunter's earlier plea for public testimony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter "actually said he wanted to testify in public and then, given that opportunity, declined to do so," California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock said. "What does that say about him?"

Michigan Republican Rep. John Moolenaar said "it would be best if [Hunter] would simply be transparent and open about his business dealings and cooperate in a way that assures the American people."