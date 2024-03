Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., grilled Hunter Biden ex-associate Tony Bobulinski about ‘exactly’ what crimes President Biden is guilty of committing in a heated exchange at an impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

"Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?" AOC asked while staring down Bobulinski.

However, before Bobulinski could even answer, he was cut off by the animated progressive representative, repeating the same question to him.

"How much time do I have to go through it?," Bobulinski shot back, listing off a number of crimes and alleging the president committed a RICO violation and was involved in financial corruption regarding his business dealings with his son Hunter.

"What is the crime sir, specifically," AOC demanded.

"You asked me to answer the question. I answered the question. RICO, you’re obviously not familiar with. Corruption statutes. FARA," Bobulinski replied.

"Excuse me, sir. Excuse me, sir. RICO is not a crime. It is a category," AOC defiantly exclaimed.

"It's a category of crimes that you are then charged under," Bobulinski said before AOC began talking over him.

"It’s funny, in this committee room — everyone’s not here — there are over 18 lawyers that went to law school. I’ll leave it up to you guys to define the statute," Bobulinski fired back before being cut off again.

AOC continued to talk over Bobulinski, exclaiming "I reclaim my time!"

She then went on to scold Republicans over the impeachment inquiry, accusing them of spending 15 months "lost in the desert" without proof that President Biden committed "a high crime or misdemeanor."

AOC's claim that RICO is not a crime quickly became a hot topic on social media, with Republicans needling the congresswoman for her comment.

"And, of course… AOC's favorite network has her back after she completely and totally embarrassed herself by arguing that RICO is not a crime," Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote on X.

"AOC broken in Hunter Biden hearing. So broken in fact, she claims RICO isn’t a crime. Well… empty the jails! Oh and for the record, all the defendants in the Georgia case brought by Fani Willis falls under RICO. Ooops," Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) wrote on X.

RICO refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which targets dishonest business activities such as money laundering as well as organized crime.

Former President Donald Trump currently faces a RICO case in Georgia over the 2020 election.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee took to X to disprove AOC's claim, writing, "(HINT: RICO is a federal law codified at 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961-68)."

Bobulinski has criticized the president’s son for "running away" from the American people after he declined to appear for the congressional hearing.

Bobulinski has also previously testified that President Biden "enabled" Hunter Biden to sell access to America's "most dangerous adversaries," including China and Russia.

In his statement, Hunter Biden’s former business partner called for "truth and transparency" to prevail.

"Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, along with countless members of Congress, keep claiming that they are 'fighting for our Democracy.' Why don't we as a nation agree to fight for the truth!" Bobulinski said. "Nearly three-quarters of the American people believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, and I can’t blame them. Truth and transparency would help expose the rot at the center of our political system and begin to fix what ails us."

President Biden has continued to ask Congress to close the impeachment investigation and denied allegations of any wrongdoing.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, David Spunt and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.