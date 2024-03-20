House to hold public hearing on Biden family 'influence peddling' with ex-Hunter Biden associates
Ex-Hunter Biden associates testify Wednesday at a public hearing following a series of closed-door depositions conducted as part of the House's impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Before formally inviting ex-Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to Capitol Hill, House Democrats on the Oversight Committee had considered inviting Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s ex-lawyer, as a witness.
Democrats on the panel hope that a potential Cohen appearance could turn the spotlight at the highly-publicized event onto Trump, according to the source.
They "believe Cohen could help focus the hearing on Donald Trump by delivering first-hand testimony on Trump’s foreign business deals while he was president," the source said.
The source said Democrats think Cohen’s appearance and testimony could also force Republicans to respond in real time, and on camera, to criticism that they ignored allegations that Trump profited from countries like China while in office.
But another source who spoke to Fox News Digital about the ultimate decision on Tuesday said the committee would invite Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani
President Joe Biden once proudly claimed that he personally put pressure on former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who at the time was investigating the energy firm where Hunter Biden sat on the board.
During an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in January 2018, then-Vice President Biden described how he aided in the firing of Shokin by telling Ukrainian officials the U.S. would withhold up to $1 billion in aid money earmarked for their country if Shokin remained in his position.
Shokin told Fox in August 2023 that he believes he was fired because the president and Hunter Biden were bribed.
"I have said repeatedly in my previous interviews that Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma," Shokin said in an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.
"[Poroshenko] understood and so did Vice President Biden, that had I continued to oversee the Burisma investigation, we would have found the facts about the corrupt activities that they were engaging in. That included both Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and others," he said.
Although President Joe Biden has consistently denied having any involvement in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings during his time as vice president and in the years since, his press secretary has gotten caught tongue-tied when asked about the true nature of his role when taking questions from reporters.
President Biden once told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."
President Biden has maintained this position for years, but more questions were raised after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre diverted from denying the president ever spoke to Hunter Biden about his business dealings to saying that he "was never in business with his son."
In July 2023, Jean-Pierre was asked about the House Oversight Committee investigation into the Biden family business dealings ahead of the testimony of Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer. A reporter asked whether "the president still stand behind his comment that he's never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?"
"So, I've been asked this question a million times,” Jean-Pierre responded. “The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add.”
To Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy, that appeared to be a substantial shift.
"I think it's significant that they're looking you in the eye and saying, 'I've said this a thousand times,' and then they say something that they're actually saying for the first time," McCarthy said.
During closed-door depositions, Biden's brother, James Biden, and son Hunter Biden, both denied any involvement by now-President Biden in their businesses. They downplayed significance of any interactions between their foreign business partners and Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden has been charged in two jurisdictions stemming from a years-long investigation run by now-Special Counsel David Weiss.
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to nine federal tax charges in January after Weiss alleged a "four-year scheme" when the president's son did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports.
Weiss filed the charges in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
The charges break down to three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that have since been paid.
In the indictment, Weiss alleged that Hunter "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020."
Separately, in Delaware, Weiss charged Hunter Biden with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
The first son pleaded not guilty to those charges as well. His attorneys are seeking to dismiss that case altogether.
