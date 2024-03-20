House to hold public hearing on Biden family 'influence peddling' with ex-Hunter Biden associates

White House accused of shifting story about Biden's involvement in family businesses

Although President Joe Biden has consistently denied having any involvement in his son Hunter Biden's business dealings during his time as vice president and in the years since, his press secretary has gotten caught tongue-tied when asked about the true nature of his role when taking questions from reporters.

President Biden once told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy that he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

President Biden has maintained this position for years, but more questions were raised after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre diverted from denying the president ever spoke to Hunter Biden about his business dealings to saying that he "was never in business with his son."

In July 2023, Jean-Pierre was asked about the House Oversight Committee investigation into the Biden family business dealings ahead of the testimony of Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer. A reporter asked whether "the president still stand behind his comment that he's never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?"

"So, I've been asked this question a million times,” Jean-Pierre responded. “The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add.”

To Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy, that appeared to be a substantial shift.

"I think it's significant that they're looking you in the eye and saying, 'I've said this a thousand times,' and then they say something that they're actually saying for the first time," McCarthy said.

During closed-door depositions, Biden's brother, James Biden, and son Hunter Biden, both denied any involvement by now-President Biden in their businesses. They downplayed significance of any interactions between their foreign business partners and Joe Biden.