Google's Gmail censorship cost GOP candidates $2B since 2019, Republicans say, citing new study

FIRST ON FOX: Google's Gmail cost Republican candidates over $2 billion in donations since 2019 by flagging most fundraising emails as spam, according to research shared exclusively with Fox News Digital by the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, National Republican Senate Committee.

The Republicans based their conclusions on a North Carolina State University study that found Gmail allows the vast majority of emails from Democratic to land in the user's inbox while more than two-thirds of messages from conservative candidates are marked as spam.

Gmail "retained the majority of left-wing candidate emails in inbox (< 10.12% marked as spam) while sent the majority of right-wing candidate emails to the spam folder (up to 77.2% marked as spam)," the study found.

"Big Tech has been silencing conservative voices and actively working against Republicans for multiple cycles. Google’s e-mail suppression – which affects the GOP’s fundraising and GOTV efforts – is another egregious example. Silicon Valley oligarchs are suppressing free political speech." – RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, NRSC Chairman Senator Rick Scott and NRCC Chairman Congressman Tom Emmer said in a joint statement.

Google rejects the study's findings.

"Political affiliation has absolutely no bearing on mail classifications in Gmail and we've debunked this suggestion, which has surfaced periodically from across the political spectrum, for many years," a Google spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital after the study's release.

"Mail classifications in Gmail automatically adjust to match Gmail users' preferences and actions. Gmail users can move messages to spam, or to any other category," the Google spokesperson continued. "Gmail automatically adjusts the classifications of particular emails according to these user actions."

Conservative candidates raised $737 million on Republican fundraising platform WinRed from Gmail users in 2019 and 2020. Because, according to the study, just 32% of fundraising emails were delivered, the Republicans estimate they missed out on $1.5 billion in contributions during the 2020 election cycle.

So far during the 2021-2022 election cycle, Republicans have raised $249 million from Gmail users. The GOP committees estimate that their candidates have therefore missed out on $529 million in contributions due to Gmail's filtering algorithms.

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood contributed reporting.