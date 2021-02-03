Gingrich rips Kerry, Pelosi, Newsom, de Blasio over 'contempt for mere citizens'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich likened the former Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry to a modern day Marie Antoinette Wednesday, painting his jet-setting climate advocacy as the latest example of liberal elitism.

"People should quit picking on John Kerry for taking a private plane to Iceland for an environmental award," Gingrich tweeted Wednesday. "Do you really expect a political Prince like Kerry to sit in an Icelandair seat with mere citizens (Callista and I found the salmon they serve was superb)? of course not."

Kerry, a former secretary of state whose wealthy wife is part of Heinz family ketchup royalty – said at the time the flight was "the only choice for somebody like me." It took place in 2019 but was not reported in the U.S. media until this week.

Kerry also noted that he had "offset" the emissions, a process that usually involves planting trees or cutting emissions elsewhere in exchange for a flight.

It’s not so much about carbon footprint hypocrisy, Gingrich argued in a follow-up tweet. It was another example of the alleged do as I say, not as I do "arrogance" of some of the nation’s most visible Democrats.

Gingrich pointed to Bill de Blasio, the far-left New York City mayor who refuses to take public transportation and drives across the city to his gym every morning, while many others have been closed for months, and wealthy California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose recent lunch at the fancy French Laundry restaurant flouted his own coronavirus dining regulations and cost more than the monthly income of many California families. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruffled feathers too, after Fox News exclusively obtained surveillance video showing her at a hair salon during the height of the country's coronavirus shutdowns.

"Kerry joins Governor Newsom’s French Laundry, Nancy Pelosi’s beauty shop, Mayor De Blasio’s gym another symbol of the political aristocracy and its contempt for mere citizens," Gingrich wrote Wednesday. "One rule for them, a different rule for us. Until we defeat them the arrogance will get worse."

Kerry, who is President Biden’s newly minted climate czar, flew across the Atlantic Ocean aboard a private jet to accept an award for his environmental activism.

