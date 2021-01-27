Expand / Collapse search
Climate Change
Published

John Kerry's family still owns private jet as he leads climate fight, FAA records indicate

Private jets emit up to 40 times more carbon per passenger than commercial planes

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records indicate that the family of U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry owns a private jet, despite his position on combatting fossil fuels in the new administration.

The FAA's registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry's private charter jet company. The company's listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Neither did the Heinz family office. 

According to FAA records, the jet's registration certificate was issued in July of 2005 and expires in October of 2023.

While it's unclear exactly how much Kerry benefited from his wife's company, private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights.

CLIMATE CZAR NOMINEE JOHN KERRY UNDER FIRE FOR PRIVATE JET USE

"We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts," read a New York Post editorial last year.

During his 2004 presidential run, Kerry's campaign made 60 payments to his wife's charter jet company, totaling $273,171, the New York Post reported.

As late as 2013, his executive branch personnel financial disclosure showed Kerry owning "over $1,000,001" in assets for "Flying Squirrel LLC" through his wife.

Kerry's financial disclosures from 2009-2012 also show that amount. 

