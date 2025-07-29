Ghislaine Maxwell's immunity request denied by House Oversight Committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee, led by GOP Chairman James Comer, said it "will not consider" a request from Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys seeking immunity in exchange for her testimony to Congress.

The former accomplice and girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein was subpoenaed last week to testify before Congress from prison as part of a probe by lawmakers seeking to uncover more information about the disgraced financier's sex crimes. A subpoenaed deposition was scheduled for Aug. 11.

On Tuesday, Maxwell's attorneys sent a letter to Chairman Comer indicating she would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights and stay silent in front of Congress unless an immunity request was agreed upon.

In Maxwell's immunity request, her attorney's offered clemency as a possible solution, indicating Maxwell "would be willing — and eager — to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress" if it were granted to her.

"The Oversight Committee will respond to Ms. Maxwell’s attorney soon, but it will not consider granting congressional immunity for her testimony," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital after receiving the letter.

In their letter to Comer, Maxwell's attorneys said their client's testimony could pose both legal and security risks for their client. Maxwell's legal team also requested questions their client would be asked in advance of her testimony in front of Congress, but the Oversight spokesperson did not directly speak to that request.

Another request from Maxwell's attorneys was that the deposition date be delayed until after the Supreme Court rules on Maxwell's latest bid for an appeal. On Monday, Maxwell's attorneys asked the High Court to hear their client's appeal in her 2021 sex trafficking conviction, arguing the federal government "has an obligation to honor" a 2007 non-prosecution agreement that they believe should shield her from criminal charges.

"Ms. Maxwell should never have been charged in the first place. In 2008, the United States government promised, in writing, that she would not be prosecuted," Maxwell's attorneys wrote in their correspondence to Comer, adding she did not receive a fair trial when convicted in the Southern District of New York for sex trafficking in 2021. "[The government] broke that promise only after Mr. Epstein died in 2019, at which point Ms. Maxwell became a convenient scapegoat."

According to the attorneys, during Maxwell's case in the Southern District of New York, prosecutors "wrongfully convinced the trial judge to unfairly limit Ms. Maxwell from presenting her defense, and at least one juror lied about a material fact during voir dire in order to serve on the jury."

Fox News Digital reached out to Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News' David Spunt and Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.