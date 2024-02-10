Georgia whistleblowers lining up to testify against Fulton County DA Fani Willis, state lawmaker says

Georgia lawmakers on Friday officially kicked off their investigation into allegations of misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert opened a meeting of the state Senate Special Committee on investigations with a bombshell revelation that multiple whistleblowers from the Fulton County DA's office have come forward to testify against their boss. He said they allege Willis misused state and federal funds — allegations that come after the embattled DA admitted to having a relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade that critics have called "improper."

"This is not a political witch hunt; this is a quest for the truth," Cowsert said at Friday's meeting, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Trump and attorneys for several of his co-defendants have said Willis should be disqualified over the allegations and all charges against them dismissed.

In January, Trump co-defendant Michael Roman filed court documents alleging that Willis had been having an "improper" affair with Wade, whom she hired to help prosecute the 2024 GOP front-runner. Roman and his lawyers argue the relationship created a conflict of interest and that she benefited financially from it in the form of lavish vacations the two took using funds his law firm received for working the case.

Willis has called the allegations "salacious" and said they have no "merit," though she admitted in a court filing that she and Wade have been "professional associates and friends since 2019."

House Republicans have since subpoenaed Willis to testify on separate allegations that she misused federal funds and fired a whistleblower in her office. Responding, her office said, "These false allegations are included in baseless litigation filed by a holdover employee from the previous administration who was terminated for cause. The courts that have ruled found no merit in these claims. We expect the same result in any pending litigation."

Georgia Republicans are leading their own investigation over the objections of Democrats who say Willis' critics are politically motivated.

"I think a political witch hunt or show trial would damage Georgians' faith in both our political and legal system," Democratic state Sen. Gloria Butler said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

But Republicans have plowed ahead. "You lose the confidence of the public and the fairness of the criminal justice system if they think prosecutors are engaged in prosecution so their lovers can get rich," Cowsert said.

He indicated that Willis may be called to testify to the committee. "It's not a given. I will certainly give her the opportunity, and if I were her, I would want to be heard," he said.

