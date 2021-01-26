Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

STATE AND LOCAL
Published

Georgia lawmaker removed from House Chamber after refusing COVID-19 test

A spokesperson for Ralston said Clark was “advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested at any point during this session."

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

George state Rep. David Clark was reportedly booted from the House Chamber on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to get a COVID-19 test

Georgia Speaker David Ralston said he ordered George State Patrol officers to escort Clark of the state Capitol because he would not follow the bi-weekly testing requirements, Atlanta’s Fox 5 reported.

(Georgia House of Representatives)

All state lawmakers and their staff are required to get COVID tests twice a week during this session. A spokesperson for Ralston said Clark was "advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested at any point during this session."

GEORGIA VOTERS ENRAGED AFTER DEMOCRATS PROMISE OF '$2,000 CHECKS' BECOMES $1,400

The spokesperson said Clark will be allowed to return to the Capitol "upon complying with the policy for" everyone’s safety.

Clark said upon arriving at the chamber he was "prepared to follow the required protocols by wearing a mask … having my temperature checked upon entry, and social distancing."

He said he could not "in good conscience watch expensive tests that should be given to Georgia citizens who desperately need them be wasted for nothing more than political optics at the Capitol."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, Ralston’s move received bipartisan support from lawmakers. A joint statement from Republican House Majority Leader Jon Burns and House Minority Leader James Beverly applauded the efforts of Ralston "to preserve and protect the health and safety of the members and staff of the House of Representatives and all those who enter the doors of the Georgia State Capitol."

Writing on Twitter, Democratic Rep. Scott Holcomb said it was "absolutely necessary" for state lawmakers to get COVID-19 tests because they are indoors and "can’t always social distance."

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

2020 Presidential Election