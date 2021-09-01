Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gavin Newsom
Published

George Soros gives another $500,000 to pro-Newsom effort, bringing total support to $1M

Newsom has enjoyed a considerable fundraising advantage over his challengers

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Tomi Lahren blasts Newsom: Remember how he shut down your state Video

Tomi Lahren blasts Newsom: Remember how he shut down your state

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren calls out Gavin Newsom for shutting down California, says voters will remember what he did

Left-wing billionaire megadonor George Soros gave another half-million dollars to a group supporting embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom, financial disclosure records show. 

Soros gave the organization "Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom" $500,000 in a donation on Monday. Soros had previously given $500,000 to the Democratic group.

SOROS HANDS $1 MILLION TO GROUP ATTEMPTING TO DEFUND POLICE AS VIOLENT CRIME SKYROCKETS NATIONWIDE

While Newsom has enjoyed a considerable fundraising advantage over his challengers, the race is shaping up to be closer than many had initially anticipated. 

Soros' latest cash infusion into the race comes as conservative radio host Larry Elder is considered the leading challenger to replace Newsom in this month's recall election. If elected, Elder would be the first Black governor in California history. 

California governor recall candidate Larry Elder meets supporters outside of the Warner Center Marriott Woodland Hills in Woodland Hills, California. Elder is considered the leading Republican challenger to Gov. Gavin Newsom in this month's recall election. 

California governor recall candidate Larry Elder meets supporters outside of the Warner Center Marriott Woodland Hills in Woodland Hills, California. Elder is considered the leading Republican challenger to Gov. Gavin Newsom in this month's recall election.  (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Democrats have recently ramped up attacks on Elder, attempting to link his candidacy to former President Trump. 

Newsom slammed Elder in a fundraising email last month, saying that Elder and Trump are one and the same. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If this guy is governor during delta it would lead to extraordinary suffering," Newsom claimed in the email. "His anti-science approach would move our planet backward in the race against a changing climate. He would be a disaster for California."

The email also referred to Elder as "Larry Trump."

The California gubernatorial recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

More from Politics