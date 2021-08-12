Newsom recall: Democrats ramp up attacks on Larry Elder

Democrats are ramping up their attacks on Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder as he aims to take the California governorship from embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

Elder has emerged as the leading Republican candidate in a race that is shaping up to be closer than initially anticipated.

CALIFORNIA'S NEWSOM SNAPS IN INTERVIEW: ‘EVERYBODY OUTSIDE THIS STATE IS B----ING ABOUT THIS STATE’

Newsom slammed Elder in a fundraising email Thursday, saying that Elder and former President Donald Trump are one and the same.

"If this guy is governor during Delta it would lead to extraordinary suffering," Newsom claimed in a fundraising email that made the rounds on social media. "His anti-science approach would move our planet backward in the race against a changing climate. He would be a disaster for California."

The email also referred to Elder as "Larry Trump."

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., also attacked Elder, saying Wednesday that it would be "a disaster" if he wins.

"The recall in California is a GOP power grab. If it were to succeed, Larry Elder might become governor," Schiff wrote on Twitter. "That would be a disaster: He’s anti-truth. Anti-science. Even anti-minimum wage."

"And after Trump, what Californian would want another TV/radio personality running anything?" Schiff added.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, another Democrat, also attacked Elder, comparing him serving as governor to the delta variant of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Delta and Elder as Gov is dangerous," Garcia wrote.

Elder's campaign didn't return Fox News' request for comment on the Democratic attacks against him.