Soros hands $1 million to group attempting to defund police as violent crime skyrockets nationwide

Liberal mega-donor George Soros has directed $1 million to an activist group attempting to defund the police as violent crime surges in major urban centers across the nation.

Soros sent the million dollars via his Color Of Change PAC on May 14, according to Federal Election Commission files obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

SOROS QUIETLY DROPS $200,000 BACKING ANOTHER FAR-LEFT PROSECUTOR IN VIRGINIA

The organization describes itself as "the nation’s largest online racial justice organization" and actively engages in efforts to defund police departments such as spreading an online petition calling for "divesting from and dismantling the systems that unjustly harm Black people."

The group also backed a push by the Milwaukee City Council to defund the police.

"Policing is a violent institution that must end," the group’s president wrote in a statement supporting the move. "We imagine a country where there is enough money to educate our children, care for our sick and feed those who are financially unstable. Defunding the police allows for this vision."

Violent crime has surged dramatically in many large cities across the United States this year, including in areas where Soros has spent large sums of money electing Democratic candidates who have promised to ease sentencing requirements and implement relaxed bail reform laws.

TUCKER CARLSON: GEORGE SOROS, GEORGE GASCÓN AND THE FALL OF LOS ANGELES

In 2018, Soros spent millions of dollars to help elect current Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon who promised to implement sentencing reforms and decriminalize certain illegal activities. In 2021, the Los Angeles City Council redirected funds from the LAPD to social outreach organizations.

This year in Los Angeles, murders are up 20% and violent crime has spiked which has contributed to a rampant homeless crisis that many argue Gascon’s policies have made worse .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia, where Soros spent almost $2 million electing District Attorney Larry Krasner, currently has the highest murder rate per capita among the 10 largest cities in the country and homicides have risen 35% this year.