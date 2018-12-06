George H.W. Bush's funeral program for Texas services Thursday
Former President George H.W. Bush is finally home in Texas where he will be laid to rest later Thursday.
America's 41st president died late last week at his home in Houston at the age of 94. Following three days of tributes and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Bush's casket was brought back to Houston late Wednesday night.
More than 11,000 people have paid their respects to Bush as he lay in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where his family has long worshiped.
The final funeral will begin around 11 a.m. ET Thursday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. After, Bush will be taken to the George Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University where he will be laid to rest alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.
Read on for a look at the funeral program.
Organ Prelude
Arranged by Jari A. Villanueva
Brass Voluntary
"America the Beautiful"
Hymn
"O Beautiful for Spacious Skies"
Anthem
"This is My Country" by the St. Martin's Parish Choir
Reception of the Body
Opening Sentences
National Anthem
"The Star-Spangled Banner"
The Collect
The First Lesson
Lamentations 3:22-26; 31-33 by Marshall Lloyd Bush
Reading
Psalm 23 by Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush and Elizabeth Dwen Andrews
Tribute
Former Secretary of State James Baker
Tribute
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush
The Second Lesson
1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13 by Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa
Hymn
"Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 1-2)
Gospel Reading
John 11:21-27 by Rev. Martin J. Bastian of St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Hymn
"Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 3-4)
Homily
Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson Jr., rector of St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Anthem
"Amazing Grace" by The Oak Ridge Boys
The Apostles' Creed
Anthem
"The Lord's Prayer" by Reba McEntire
The Prayers of the People
Rev. Peter G. Cheney, chaplain of St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, Maine
Rev. Dr. Susannah E. McBay of St. Martin's Episcopal Church
The Commendation
The Blessing
Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, bishop of The Episcopal Church of Texas
Hymn
"Onward, Christian Soldiers"
Organ and Brass Voluntary
"Toccata"
Departure
The Bush family will depart the church following the service around 12:15 ET. Later in the afternoon, the specially-designed train dedicated to the former president more than a decade ago will depart with the family and Bush's casket for College Station.
The trip is about 70 miles and will take more than 2 hours to complete.
Arrival Ceremony
Bush's casket is scheduled to arrive at Texas A&M University around 4:30 ET where a ceremony will take place.
Following the ceremony, Bush will be interned at George Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University during a private event.