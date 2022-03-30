Gaetz sends Nadler hard drive containing contents of Hunter Biden's laptop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent a hard drive containing the contents of Hunter Biden 's laptop to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Wednesday, one day after he requested that it be entered into the Congressional Record.

"Yesterday, during the full committee hearing titled, ‘Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cyber Division,’ I sought and was granted unanimous consent to submit the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop into the record of the House Committee on the Judiciary," Gaetz wrote in a letter to Nadler. "Enclosed with this letter is a hard drive copy containing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, which was left in The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019."

Gaetz's letter to Nadler comes after he requested on Tuesday that the contents of the Biden-owned laptop be entered into the Congressional Record.

Holding up an external hard drive, Gaetz said, "I seek unanimous consent to enter into the record of this committee the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which I’m in possession of."

Nadler responded, "I’m not —" and then paused for a short discussion with an aide. He then said, "I will object, pending further investigation."

"What’s the basis of that objection?" Gaetz asked.

"It’s a unanimous consent request, and I object, pending further investigation," Nadler responded. "It may very well be entered into the record after we have a chance to look at it further."

On Wednesday, the Washington Post published a lengthy report about Hunter Biden's "multimillion-dollar" financial ties to the Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy.

"Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden," the Post reported, before writing that it found no evidence President Biden "personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC," which all took place after he left office as vice president.

The Hunter Biden laptop story was revived earlier this month when The New York Times quietly verified that emails first published by the New York Post in 2020 were authenticated.

This was after members of the legacy media either ignored the story altogether, dismissed it as a right-wing conspiracy or suggested it was the product of a "Russian disinformation" campaign.

Big Tech giants like Twitter and Facebook even went to great lengths to suppress the sharing of the Post's report on their platforms, citing policies that don't allow the distribution of hacked material, which was never credibly alleged.

