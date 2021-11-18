Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Rep. Gaetz floats Rittenhouse as good candidate for congressional intern

The jury is currently in its third day of deliberations

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
See the video behind Rittenhouse defense's push for mistrial Video

See the video behind Rittenhouse defense's push for mistrial

Judge has yet to rule on multiple calls for mistrial

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz suggested on Wednesday that 18-year-old alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse would be a good fit as a congressional intern, possibly in Gaetz’s office.

"He is not guilty, he deserves a not guilty verdict," the Florida Republican told Newsmax on Wednesday night. "And I sure hope he gets it because you know what? Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern."

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi for a meeting called by Judge Bruce Schroeder at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News)

ANTI-RITTENHOUSE PROTESTER BODY-SLAMS REPORTER OUTSIDE KENOSHA COURTHOUSE, ARRESTED FOR BATTERY

Gaetz added that his office "may reach out to" Rittenhouse to see if he would be "interested in helping the country in additional ways."

KYLE RITTENHOUSE VERDICT: JURY'S FIRST REQUESTS NOT UNEXPECTED FOR COMPLICATED CASE, EXPERT SAYS

Chuck Reed of Milwaukee, who is feels Kyle Rittenhouse should be found not guilts argues with anti Kyle Rittenhouse people at the Kenosha County Courthouse during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse 00772

Chuck Reed of Milwaukee, who is feels Kyle Rittenhouse should be found not guilts argues with anti Kyle Rittenhouse people at the Kenosha County Courthouse during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Rittenhouse 00772

Thursday marked the third day of jury deliberations in Rittenhouse trial where the 18-year-old is facing homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two people and wounding a third during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers have claimed that video from the scene proves that Rittenhouse acted in self defense and believed his life was in danger when he was attacked by several rioters, including one who was armed. 

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 17: Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to the attorneys about how the jury will view evidence as they deliberate during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 17: Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to the attorneys about how the jury will view evidence as they deliberate during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images) (Sean Krajacic/Pool)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If convicted of the most serious charges against him, Rittenhouse faces life in prison.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

More from Politics