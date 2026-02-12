Gabbard ends task force that aimed to reform intelligence gathering after less than a year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced she was ending the work of a task force that sought to reform the U.S. intelligence community, including rooting out what she described as the politicization of intelligence gathering, after less than a year since its creation.

Gabbard established the group in April, when it was also tasked with probing ways to reduce spending on intelligence and whether reports on high-profile topics such as COVID-19 should be declassified.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gabbard said the task force's work was always intended to be temporary after she was tapped to oversee coordination of the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

"In less than one year, we’ve brought a historic level of transparency to the intelligence community," Gabbard said in her statement. "My commitment to transparency, truth, and eliminating politicization and weaponization within the intelligence community remains central to all that we do."

TULSI GABBARD DENIES WRONGDOING OVER DELAYED WHISTLE-BLOWER COMPLAINT REFERRAL TO CONGRESS MEMBERS: 'BASELESS'

The number of officers assigned to the task force, as well as their identities, are classified, according to Gabbard's office.

The officers will now return to other intelligence agencies to continue the work the group started, her office added.

The group sparked criticism against Gabbard after its creation, with Democrats and some intelligence insiders raising questions about whether it would be used to undermine intelligence agencies and bring them under tighter control of President Donald Trump.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said last year that the group appeared to be a "pass for a witch hunt" designed to target intelligence officers deemed disloyal to Trump.

TRUMP CLAIMS DNI TULSI GABBARD WAS AT GEORGIA ELECTION HUB SEARCH BECAUSE AG PAM BONDI WANTED HER THERE

"This seems to be just a pass for a witch hunt and that's going to further undermine our national security," Warner told Reuters at the time.

Gabbard has implemented significant changes to the country's intelligence gathering in the last year, including by using agencies to back up Trump's claims about alleged interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

In August, she revealed plans to cut her office's workforce and slash more than $700 million from its annual budget. She also fired two top intelligence officials in May after concluding that they opposed Trump.

Since Gabbard took over as director, the federal government has revoked the security clearances of dozens of former and current officials, including high-profile political opponents of the president, which critics have panned as being a punishment for siding against Trump rather than posing security risks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard's presence for a recent FBI search of a Georgia election office in connection to the 2020 election has led to criticism from Democrats who argue she is blurring the traditional lines between foreign intelligence collection and domestic law enforcement.

The CIA has also released additional information about its investigations into the origins of COVID-19, such as an assessment released last year that affirmed the position that it most likely originated in a lab in China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.