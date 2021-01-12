Freshman GOP congressman says Trump should resign, signals support for impeachment

Newly elected Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., said Monday that the president should resign and that he is "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after the Capitol Hill riot last week.

"When it comes to impeachment, it's something we're strongly considering at this point. Again, you know there are timelines and other considerations and additional information that I want to have before making that decision affirmatively," Meijer, who was sworn into office Jan. 3, told WXMI. "But again, I think what we saw on Wednesday, left the president unfit for office."

As Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, the president released a video on Twitter in which he told them to "go home," but also sympathized with them and called them "very special."

"[President Trump] said that while you know Officer Sicknick was in the hospital on life support after getting bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher," Meijer told the local news outlet. "You know to me that was that was deeply disqualifying and left him frankly unfit for the office. So I do think the best course of action would be to resign."

HOUSE BARRELS TOWARD NEW TRUMP IMPEACHMENT, WILL VOTE ON RESOLUTION CALLING FOR 25TH AMENDMENT TUESDAY

Meijer replaced retiring Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, who voted to impeach Trump after leaving the GOP in 2019.

The House, where Democrats have a majority, is expected to impeach the president for a second time Wednesday.

Two other House Republicans, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and New York Rep. John Katko, have also signaled support for impeachment.

It is unclear what the Senate will do, but at least two Senate Republicans have strongly condemned Trump's actions in recent days.

TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGED HE BEARS SOME BLAME FOR CAPITOL RIOT IN CONVERSATION WITH MCCARTHY: SOURCES

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., told Fox News Saturday that he thinks Trump "committed impeachable offenses" but doesn't "know what is going to land on the Senate floor, if anything."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told the Anchorage Daily News Friday that she thinks Trump "should leave" and that he has "caused enough damage."

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has told associates he believes the president committed impeachable offenses. California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, is open to censuring Trump, but does not back impeachment, according to the news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump, meanwhile, told reporters Tuesday that impeachment is "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and you're doing it," Trump said. "And it's really a terrible thing that they're doing."