Fox News Voter Analysis: Republicans make significant inroads with Hispanic voters

Hispanic voters made a significant shift in the midterm election away from Democratic candidates compared to 2020, according to Fox News Voter Analysis.

The Fox News Voter Analysis election survey showed that 56% of Hispanic voters cast their ballot for the Democratic candidate in their congressional district, an 18-point difference compared to the 38% of Hispanic voters who voted for a Republican candidate. In 2020, 63% Hispanic voters backed President Biden compared to the 35% who voted for former President Donald Trump, a 28-point margin.

Much of the movement appeared to come among Hispanic men who voted for Democratic candidates by a margin of 51% to 44%. That was a shift relative to 2020 when 59% of Hispanic men voted for Biden compared to the 38% who backed Trump.

Hispanic women also shifted support toward Republicans, voting in favor of Democratic candidates by a 26-point margin of 60% to 34% in the midterm election. The same demographic voted for Biden by a margin 34 points with 66% supporting the president.

"I think that this could be a paradigm-shift election, where Republicans are not only making inroads with the Latino vote, but they’re now making inroads with the African-American vote," John Anzalone, a former top pollster for Biden's campaign, told The Wall Street Journal ahead of the election.

And a Democratic strategist, Chuck Rocha, told NPR last month that Democrats are "losing a little support, a little at a time, to Republicans."

"Republicans used to not compete for this vote," he told the outlet. "Up until about eight years ago, Republicans would just walk past a Latino neighborhood. They would never see themselves trying to do a Spanish-language advertisement."

While it is unclear which issues have factored into the shift, Republicans have prioritized crime, border security and economic issues like inflation.

Democrats, on the other hand have largely campaigned on abortion and protecting democracy.

"You know, American democracy is under attack because the defeated former President of the United States refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election," Biden remarked during a speech last week. "He refuses to accept the will of the people. He refuses to accept the fact that he lost."



"The extreme MAGA element of the Republican Party — which is a minority of that party, as I said earlier, but is its driving force — is trying to succeed where they failed in 2020 to suppress the rights of voters and subvert the electoral system itself," he continued.