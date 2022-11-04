Latino voters favor GOP candidates over Democrats, Trump over Biden in this key midterm state: poll

The majority of Latino voters in Florida, who make up a large portion of the state's population, have a more favorable opinion of the GOP and plan on voting for Republican candidates over Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

All eyes are on the Florida governor's race, where a recent Spectrum News/Siena College Poll found that 56% of Latino voters have a favorable opinion of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, while 22% have a favorable opinion of his Democratic challenger Rep. Charlie Crist.

If the election were held today, 61% of Latino voters said that they would vote for DeSantis to be re-elected as their governor, while only 36% said that Crist has their vote.

Florida Latinos also favored the GOP candidate in the state's Senate race. According to the poll, 53% of Hispanics have a favorable opinion of incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio, whereas only 23% have a favorable opinion of his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings.

When asked whom they would vote for if the 2022 midterm elections were held today, 52% of Latinos said their vote would be for Rubio, while 37% named Demings as their choice candidate.

The poll also found that the majority of Hispanic voters have a more favorable opinion of former President Donald Trump than of current Democratic President Joe Biden. A total of 61% have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, while only 37% of Latino voters in Florida, historically a perennial swing state, view Biden in a positive light.

Nearly 50% of Latino voters in the Sunshine State are fond of Trump, whose Florida residence was recently raided by the FBI, while 46% have an unfavorable opinion of the former president.

The new polling data reflects an apparent demographical shift among Latino voters this cycle, a group that historically leaned Democrat, after Biden's economy tanked, gas prices spiked and violent crime surged in cities across the U.S.

The Spectrum News/ Siena College Poll was conduced Oct. 30-Nov. 1, with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.