Fox News Politics: What Can Seven Figures Buy?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-Biden shies away from the public with no events on the schedule…

-Squad member Cori Bush loses Democratic primary…

-Rumors swirl as to why Pennsylvanian Gov. Shapiro was snubbed for VP

‘She Did That’

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. , is taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris in a new ad that ties her to ongoing issues across the U.S. – including inflation, the border crisis and "death to America" protests.

The seven-figure TV ad, called "She Did That," plays off Harris’ congratulatory call to President Biden in November 2020, where she stated, "We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next President of the United States"… Read more

White House

MISSING IN ACTION: Biden hunkers down in White House with no public events on schedule again …Read more

Capitol Hill

TEAR YOUR KINGDOM DOWN: Cori Bush warns pro-Israel group to 'be afraid' in concession speech …Read more

BAIL OUT: GOP introduces bill targeting endowments while Harris touts loan bailout …Read more

SQUAD DOWN: Reactions pour in from right and left after Cori Bush gets booted from Congress …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'FEEL BETRAYED': Top conservative group blasts Dems on inflation in multimillion-dollar battleground ad blitz …Read more

'BEST' CASE SCENARIO: Top Minnesotan in Congress trashes Tim Walz's record as state governor …Read more

'CANNOT BE IGNORED': Socialist group takes victory lap after Walz named Harris' running mate …Read more

TRUMP EFFECT: Mike Rogers clinches Republican Senate primary in Michigan …Read more

HARRIS MAKES GAINS: VP takes 3-point lead over Trump as she closes gaps on key issues: poll …Read more

SQUAD DOWN: 'Squad' Rep Cori Bush loses highly contentious primary against pro-Israel Democrat …Read more

NATIONAL CHAOS: Dems' VP pick hints at future safety of your neighborhood …Read more

'LETS BE HONEST': Social media explodes with theory Harris snubbed Shapiro as VP pick for one key reason …Read more

VOTE IS IN: Rep Slotkin wins Democratic Senate primary in Michigan …Read more

POWER RANKINGS: With VP picks, Harris and Trump miss opportunities to broaden their appeal …Read more

STRIKING OUT: Walz's 'freedom' message clashes with record on COVID school closures, indoor mask mandates …Read more

ROE'D WARRIORS: FLASHBACK: Walz joined Harris in unprecedented visit to abortion clinic …Read more

RACE IS ON: With 30 days until voting starts, 'election season' kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

'STOLEN VALOR GARBAGE': JD Vance blasts Tim Walz for leaving military before Iraq deployment, exaggerating details of service …Read more

WALZ WHO?: WATCH: Harris VP pick has little notoriety among Trump-Vance voters in PA …Read more

OFF GUARD: Democrat mayor slammed Walz for 'hesitating' to send in help during BLM riot …Read more

Across America

TERROR WATCH: Alarming report on terrorists at border prompts outcry from top Republicans …Read more

'TAKE BACK THE CAMPUS': Pro-Israel students gather at summit, vow to stand firm against radical agitators …Read more

OUT OF ORDER: Scandal-plagued Illinois mayor boots residents from public meeting as town cuts off government credit card …Read more

'FAR LEFT NIGHTMARE' Jewish organizations react to Harris’ Walz pick …Read more

'KEPT THE WINDOWS OPEN': Wife of Harris VP pick sets social media ablaze with 'bizarre' admission about 2020 riots …Read more

NOT MOUNTAIN DEW: Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz pictured in 1995 mugshot after DUI arrest …Read more

POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY: Tim Walz delayed call for resignation on embattled Dem until after legislature wrapped up …Read more

OUT IN THE OPEN: Dapper suspect in politico kill plot recruited in unsuspecting spots: docs …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.