Missouri

'Be afraid': Bush threatens pro-Israel group in bizarre rant after wide-margin loss

Bush told AIPAC she is 'coming to tear [their] kingdom down'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Rep. Cori Bush warned pro-Israel lobby AIPAC that she is 'coming to tear your kingdom down' in her concession speech after losing her primary election this week.

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri used her concession speech this week to blast the nation's largest pro-Israel group, warning them to "be afraid."

Bush — who lost her primary election this week to a pro-Israel Democratic rival financially backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — warned that the group's influence on the election has "radicalized" her.

Bush called out AIPAC in her concession speech — "All they did is radicalize me, so they need to be afraid," she said. 

'SQUAD' REP CORI BUSH LOSES HIGHLY CONTENTIOUS PRIMARY AGAINST PRO-ISRAEL DEMOCRAT

Cori Bush concession speech

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) delivers her concession speech during a primary election watch party at Chevre Events in St Louis, Missouri.  (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down," Bush declared. "And let me put all of these corporations on notice, I'm coming after you too!" 

Bush, a controversial lawmaker who rose to prominence in the Black Lives Matter movement, was denied a third term when Democratic voters nominated St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell for the seat that represents St. Louis City and part of St. Louis County. 

Pro-Israel groups spent millions to unseat Bush, a vocal critic of the war in Gaza and the Jewish state. 

'SQUAD' REP CORI BUSH'S LOSS CHEERED BY RIGHT, LEFT SOUNDS OFF ON AIPAC SPENDING

Wesley Bell

Democratic St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during an interview in Clayton, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Bush said in her concession speech that leaving the legislature will strip her of "strings" holding her back from fighting AIPAC in earnest.

"Because now, there are some strings that I have attached," Bush said. "And as much as I love my job, all they did was radicalize me, and now they should be afraid."

Bell’s campaign received a big boost from the pro-Israel super PAC, whose super political action committee, United Democracy Project, spent $8.5 million to oust Bush.

Cori Bush concedes Democratic primary

Rep. Cori Bush lost Tuesday's Democratic primary to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

AIPAC targeted Bush as a weak candidate after her repeated criticism of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

It was a game plan that worked earlier this year in New York

In June, United Democracy Project spent $15 million to defeat another Squad member — Bowman, who lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist.

