Top House Republican from Walz’s home state says ‘radical’ Harris VP pick is 'best' scenario for GOP

EXCLUSIVE: The No. 3 House Republican leader says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz being chosen as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate is the best-case scenario Republicans could have asked for.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the highest-ranking congressional Republican from Walz’s home state, spoke with Fox News Digital after Harris announced the Midwestern progressive would join her on the Democratic Party ticket in November.

"This could not be a better contrast with Donald Trump, who literally has run a business empire, has been incredibly successful. These two don't know the first thing about running anything," Emmer said. "And Tim Walz — I mean, look, he's, he's tried to turn Minnesota into Kamala Harris' California for the last six years. He is a radical progressive."

HARRIS LAPS TRUMP IN CASH DASH THANKS TO FUNDRAISING SURGE

Harris met with Walz along with Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over the weekend to help finalize her decision, just over two weeks after she took over the mantle when President Biden dropped out of the race.

Emmer said Walz was "absolutely" the best option for Republicans to run against and said Shapiro was "clearly too fiscally conservative" a choice for Harris.

"Tim Walz literally has mismanaged the state from day one. Not only did he pick winners and losers during his mishandling of the pandemic situation, but he allowed Minneapolis to burn to the ground, just not willing to deal with criminals," Emmer said.

Walz has already been accused of waiting too long to send in the National Guard when Black Lives Matter protesters set fire to public property and clashed with police during the summer of 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd.

HARRIS LEANS IN ON BORDER SECURITY AND TRUMP RELISHES THE FIGHT

Republicans are also likely to attack him for his handling of COVID-19, Emmer suggested. During the pandemic, Walz was criticized by opponents of government COVID mandates for policies on masking indoors and for a hotline set up by the state government to report instances of rule violations.

Emmer said Walz’s push for more electric vehicles in the state, including the Clean Cars Minnesota program, would also be another point for Republicans to target.

"This guy has embraced the radical left approach towards energy, trying to destroy our efficient, abundant energy supply. He wants Minnesota to be like California sooner than later by eliminating gas-powered vehicles," Emmer said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and governor’s office for comment.

2024 AD WARS: TRUMP, HARRIS RACE TO DEFINE VICE PRESIDENT

Former President Trump seemed similarly fired up over Harris’ decision, writing on Truth Social in all capital letters, "THANK YOU!" shortly after the announcement was made official.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Top Democrats, however, have praised her choice of the Midwestern governor.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will lead America into a brighter future for everyone. Onward!" House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote on X.

Ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on MSNBC, "Tim Walz I know very well. He served in the House. To characterize him as left is so unreal. He's right down the middle. He's a heartland of America Democrat."