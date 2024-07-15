Fox News Politics: Vance Victorious!

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
-House Democrat says many in party are ‘resigned’ to Trump winning
-Republican National Convention begins two days after Trump assassination attempt
-Trump speaks out on assassination attempt
The Campaign Ad-Vances
With an eye toward the future of a Republican Party dominated by former President Trump and his legions of MAGA supporters, Trump has named 39-year-old Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on the GOP'S 2024 national ticket.
The former president, who made his greatly anticipated and high-stakes announcement on Monday as the Republican National Convention kicked off in swing-state Wisconsin's largest city, will now share the ticket with one of his top supporters in the Senate and a one-time Trump critic who has transformed into a leading America First disciple.
Vance, a former venture capitalist and the author of the bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," before running for elective office, was one of a handful of Republicans considered top running mate contenders. That group included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina…Read more
White House
FIRST LADIES SPEAK: Jill Biden reportedly spoke with Melania Trump following Pennsylvania rally shooting …Read more
Capitol Hill
'FAILURE OF SECURITY': Inside House GOP lawmakers' 'solemn' discussion after Trump shooting …Read more
ELECTION DOUBTS: Democratic lawmaker says many in party 'resigned' to Trump winning …Read more
'INCLUSIVE FOR ALL': First-term Black Republican talks non-White voters ditching Dems for GOP …Read more
Tales from the Campaign Trail
OPENING DAY: Republican convention gets underway two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt …Read more
DEBATE DAMAGE: Biden-Trump poll shows nearly 80% of voters worried about president’s mental, physical fitness after televised face-off …Read more
Across America
SHOOTER'S POSITION: Building Trump shooter used to fire shots at president was the responsibility of local police: source …Read more
'SUPPOSED TO BE DEAD': Trump speaks out on assassination attempt …Read more
FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT: Journalist recalls eyewitness account of attempted assassination of Trump …Read more
CLEANUP ON CHANNEL 6: CBS host says her Trump 'observation' was not a 'critique' …Read more
MORNING WHOA: 'Morning Joe' yanked off airwaves on Monday after Trump assassination attempt …Read more
'CATCH-22': Breaking into Trump shooter's phone complicated by modern tech: expert …Read more
'STRETCHED TOO THIN': Former Secret Service agent warns agency lacked resources needed to protect Trump …Read more
‘IN A HEARTBEAT’: ‘Girl dad’ who died saving family from Trump gunman never hesitated to protect others, friend says …Read more
UKRAINIAN DRONES: Ukraine's drone startups create affordable air, land and sea robots in secret to fight Russia …Read more
'DISGRACEFUL': CNN initially downplayed Trump assassination attempt, conservatives claim 'conscious deception' …Read more
