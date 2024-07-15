Fox News Politics: Vance Victorious!

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-House Democrat says many in party are ‘resigned’ to Trump winning

-Republican National Convention begins two days after Trump assassination attempt

-Trump speaks out on assassination attempt

With an eye toward the future of a Republican Party dominated by former President Trump and his legions of MAGA supporters, Trump has named 39-year-old Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on the GOP'S 2024 national ticket.

The former president, who made his greatly anticipated and high-stakes announcement on Monday as the Republican National Convention kicked off in swing-state Wisconsin's largest city, will now share the ticket with one of his top supporters in the Senate and a one-time Trump critic who has transformed into a leading America First disciple.

Vance, a former venture capitalist and the author of the bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," before running for elective office, was one of a handful of Republicans considered top running mate contenders. That group included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina …Read more

