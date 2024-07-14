Some House Democrats reportedly give up on Biden, resigned to a second Trump presidency

Democrats have pressed pause on their efforts to replace President Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former President Trump, with one lawmaker saying they've all resigned themselves "to a second Trump presidency," according to one report.

The concern among many Democratic lawmakers surrounding Biden's cognitive decline and his ability to defeat Trump in the election has taken a "back seat" as they focus on their own security and unifying language for a country reeling from the attempt on Trump's life over the weekend, Axios reported Sunday.

A growing number of House Democrats and one Democratic senator have called on Biden to withdraw from the race since his debate debacle last month. However, Trump's attempted assassination may have dwindled their momentum, the report suggests.

A House Democrat who has been largely critical of Biden, told Axios, "We're all just focused on expressing condolences ... and keeping our teams safe." Politics, they said, is not in the front of their mind.

Another Democratic lawmaker said the country's environment is too "chaotic" at the moment for internal political disputes over their nominee, the outlet reported.

"An American is dead, a former President and others are wounded, and a shell-shocked country is left wondering how to restore reason and respect," Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., told Axios in a statement. "It would be unpatriotic and unprincipled to direct energy to anything other than yesterday's national tragedy over the coming days. The only conversation about President Biden should be about how he can console our country, address the anger, and meet the moment."

While questions surrounding Biden's ability to govern for another four years linger on Capitol Hill, Democratic lawmakers told Axios, "I don't think that's the focus right now."

When Axios asked whether they think the abrupt halt on the issue will extend until the Democratic National Convention next month, a senior Democratic lawmaker told the outlet he thinks it could, before adding, "We've all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency."

Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Sunday night, saying the attempted assassination of former President Trump is forcing Americans to "take a step back" and calling on all sides to "lower the temperature in our politics."

Trump was hit as multiple shots were fired towards the stage from an elevated position near the outdoor venue where he was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear before the former president was rushed from the stage by Secret Service agents. Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief in Buffalo Township, Pa., was fatally shot as he shielded his wife and daughters from the bullets.

The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper soon after he opened fire.

Biden said that the parties need to "resolve our differences at the ballot box" and called for Americans to "get out of our silos."

"Let's remember here in America, our unity is the most elusive of all goals right now," he said. "Nothing is more important for us now than standing together. We can do this."

The Biden campaign on Saturday night announced it would be pausing all outbound communications and pulling down their campaign ads targeting Trump. The campaign was in the middle of a $50 million ad blitz this month, with spots running in all the key battleground states.

Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz told Fox News Digital, "Here in HQ, we’re working really hard because on winning campaigns, you work really hard. There's an immense sense of pride across our office, because we know how important and critical that work we are doing here is for the fate of our democracy."

