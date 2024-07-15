Expand / Collapse search
Biden-Trump poll shows nearly 80% of voters worried about president’s mental, physical fitness after debate

NBC News poll has former President Trump leading President Biden 47-45% in a head-to-head matchup

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Ex-Biden chief of staff Ron Klain says Biden debate shouldn't concern voters Video

Ex-Biden chief of staff Ron Klain says Biden debate shouldn't concern voters

Former chief of staff for the Biden White House Ron Klain dismissed concerns over President Biden’s debate performance, saying it doesn’t say anything about his performance as president or ability to beat former President Trump.

A new national poll conducted in the wake of the Biden-Trump presidential debate has found that nearly 80% of voters are concerned about Biden "not having the necessary mental and physical health to be a president for a second term." 

The NBC News survey of 800 registered voters, which was conducted over July 7-9 and before the assassination attempt against former President Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania this past weekend, has Trump leading Biden by 45% to 43% in a head-to-head race. 

While the matchup remains close, the poll found that 62% of Democratic voters wish someone else was at the top of their party's ticket instead of Biden and that 79% of all voters are worried about the 81-year-old Biden’s mental and physical capabilities.

Only 50% of respondents had the same mental and physical fitness concerns about Trump, who is 78.

President Biden speaks in Oval Office

President Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, July 14 about the assassination attempt against former President Trump. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

FOX NEWS POLL: POST-DEBATE, TRUMP IS BACK ON TOP IN HORSE RACE 

Meanwhile, 58% indicated they had major or moderate concerns regarding Trump being found guilty by a jury in New York "on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a hush money case and Trump facing additional felony charges, including related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election." 

TRUMP LEADS BIDEN BY DOUBLE DIGITS ON THREE KEY ISSUES: PEW RESEARCH SURVEY 

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

President Biden, right, and former President Trump debated on June 27. (Getty Images)

As for the debate, 71% of respondents said it "made no difference" in terms of which candidate they support.  

President Biden’s widely criticized performance at the June 27 debate had shifted the trajectory of the race, with some congressional Democrats calling for him to step aside. 

Trump holds fist

Former President Trump is seen with blood on his face and surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

In a potential head-to-head matchup with Vice President Kamala Harris – whose name has been floated as a potential replacement for Biden if he drops out of the race – Trump leads her 47% to 45%, according to the NBC poll.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

