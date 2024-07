First lady Jill Biden reportedly spoke with former first lady Melania Trump in the wake of Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Details of their conversation, which was first reported by NBC News, were not immediately available Monday.

The White House, the Office of the First Lady of the United States, a spokesperson for Melania Trump and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Fox News.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of a devastating change," Melania Trump said in a statement on Sunday. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

President Biden spoke with the former president on Saturday night following the shooting, a White House spokesperson told Fox News.

The former president suffered injuries to his ear after the shooting, appearing with blood on his face. He was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh late Saturday night.

Later, former President Trump told the New York Post in an interview that his call with Biden was "fine" and "very nice."

President Biden then addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Sunday night, saying the attempted assassination of former President Trump is forcing Americans to "take a step back" and calling on all sides to "lower the temperature in our politics."

"My fellow Americans, I want to speak to you tonight about the need for us to lower the temperature in our politics," Biden said. "Do remember, while we may disagree, we are not enemies. We’re neighbors, we’re friends, coworkers, citizens, and most importantly, we are fellow Americans. We must stand together."

The incident "calls on all of us to take a step back, take stock of where we are," he added.