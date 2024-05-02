Fox News Politics: Trump's 'beautiful' baby blues

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

-Biden ripped for allowing antisemitism to escalate

-Anti-McCarthy rebels weigh in on effort to oust Johnson

-Biden's polling bump against Trump deflates

Trump rests his ‘beautiful blue eyes, sometimes’

While in court Thursday, Trump denied various reports claiming he sometimes nods off during his criminal trial.

"Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!" Trump stated in a Truth Social post.

After court, Trump stopped at a fire department in midtown Manhattan Thursday to deliver pizzas to the same New York City fire department he visited in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

White House

WALK THE WALK: Biden prays for 'honesty, decency, dignity' in Day of Prayer proclamation amid ongoing campus protests …Read more

'SHOULD HAVE SEEN IT COMING': Biden ripped by experts for allowing antisemitism to escalate over the last 6 months …Read more

'LOOKED THE OTHER WAY': Resurfaced post comes back to haunt Biden after anti-Israel protests sweep the nation …Read more

NO GUARD: President Biden condemns violent anti-Israel protests, won't call up National Guard …Read more

Capitol Hill

'RIDICULOUS HATE SPEECH BILL': Matt Gaetz blasts House antisemitism legislation …Read more

'A DISGRACE': Mike Lee targets university grants, cites DEI programs, anti-Israel protests …Read more

CODE RED: What the anti-McCarthy GOP rebels have to say about push to boot Johnson …Read more

'GUTLESS' VOTE: Red state Dem under fire over vote on bill to undo Biden's Alaska energy 'sanctions' …Read more

'MISHANDLING TAXPAYER INFORMATION': Thune targets IRS staff use of personal devices after reported noncompliance on TikTok ban …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BIDEN'S BUMP GONE? Biden's polling bump against Trump loses steam …Read more

'GOT TO BE STOPPED NOW': Trump reprimands 'radical left morons' running rampant on college campuses …Read more

Across America

'DESPONDENT AND SADDENED': Trump trial witness recounts Cohen wanted role in Trump administration …Read more

NOT TODAY, SATAN: State's top educator has message for Satanists eyeing public schools …Read more

‘COME AND TAKE IT’: Texas AG files lawsuit against Biden Administration for new gun sale requirements …Read more

