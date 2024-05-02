Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump delivers pizza to New York City firefighters in campaign stop after day in court

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Trump's gag order is 'unconstitutionally vague': Katie Cherkasky Video

Trump's gag order is 'unconstitutionally vague': Katie Cherkasky

Legal experts John Yoo, Jonna Spilbor and Katie Cherkasky discuss the key takeaways from day 10 of NY v. Trump on 'Your World.'

NEW YORK CITY — Former President Trump is expected to visit a fire department in midtown Manhattan Thursday evening to honor first responders following hours in court for his unprecedented criminal trial. 

The former president and presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee arrived with pizza to the same New York City fire department he visited in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 11, 2021. 

Trump spent the day in a Manhattan courtroom to witness testimony and cross-examination on criminal charges against him. The judge also heard arguments from prosecutors and Trump's defense team on allegations the former president violating the gag order imposed upon him. 

The FDNY, which has hosted leaders of nearly every political affiliation, said it appreciates anyone who supports first responders.

"We appreciate whoever supports our members at the FDNY, no matter their political affiliation," the department said in a statement.

TRUMP SAYS CRIMINAL TRIAL IS HAVING A 'REVERSE EFFECT,' AS HE CAMPAIGNS AT NEW YORK BODEGA, VOWS TO SAVE CITY

The former president has blasted the criminal trial and case brought against him as "election interference." He says prosecutors are working in coordination with the Biden White House to prosecute their political opponent, and says Democrats are trying to keep him confined to a courtroom and off the campaign trail. 

Trump stops at FDNY to deliver pizza after day in court (Fox News)

But Trump spent the day Wednesday campaigning in Wisconsin and Michigan, holding events and rallies. The court does not meet on Wednesdays. 

Trump said he thinks the prosecutions will have the "reverse effect" on his presidential campaign, and says his supporters know the cases are "rigged" and "unfair." 

Trump is taking advantage of being confined to New York City, however. 

Last month, Trump made a visit to an Upper Manhattan bodega after court one day. 

He was met by a large crowd chanting "Trump, Trump, Trump," "Four more years," and "We love Trump." The crowd was singing the National Anthem. 

Trump said the trial makes him "campaign locally, and that's okay." 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche shows examples of social media during a gag order hearing of his criminal trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche shows examples of social media during a gag order hearing of his criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. May 2, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.  (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

"We're doing better now than we've ever done, so I think it's having a reverse effect," Trump said at the bodega.  

"We're going to come in – Number one, you have to stop crime and we're going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. They have to be able to do their job," Trump said. "And we're going to come into New York. We're making a big play for New York, other cities, too. But this city, I love this city." 

  • Trump stops at fire department in Manhattan
    Trump visited the same fire department on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 (Fox News)

    Trump thanked first responders at the New York fire department (Fox News)

    Trump delivered pizzas to a NYFD following a day in court

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. 

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.  

